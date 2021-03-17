Lexington city council approves 2021 development action plan

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved the 2021 development action plan during their meeting on Tuesday, March 9.
The action plan incorporates several strategies in an ongoing process to address comprehensive planning, housing studies, business targeting session and infrastructure needs and assessments. The plan identifies the general actions to be accomplished in 2021.
Here are some of the key points in the action plan,
Housing
According to the report, housing studies continue to indicate Lexington is in need of new and rehabilitated housing options across all populations and income classifications and that the existing housing market will not support the expansion or relocation of workers and families into the community.
In 2013, the City of Lexington committed to a goal of adding 900 more units by 2030 to accommodate the anticipated and desired growth. To date, nearly 300 more units have been added in the community. To keep pace, around 60 housing units need to be built annually.
In the South/Southwest Housing Development, in 2021, the city of Lexington plans to remove dilapidated units, develop more housing projects and promote infill housing development.
In the Northwest Housing Development, there are 74 build-ready single-family residential lots available, as well as 13 acres of land intended for medium-density residential projects, such as townhomes or condominiums. The city continues to market these lots.
There is also a 24 unit condominium under construction in the Northwest Fourth Addition; currently 16 units have been completed with four additional units pending construction in early 2021.
The Northeast Housing Development is 15 acres of property suitable for residential housing in the northeast area of the community. This year, the city intends to expand the existing paving and utilities in the area to serve all 15 lots and make them ready for development.
In 2020 the city collaborated with St. Ann’s Catholic Church to develop around 48 acres of property on the east side of North Taft St. for workforce housing.
Construction of infrastructure began in late 2020 and the first phase will support a 50 unit housing project, 40 additional single and two family housing lots and six acres of land earmarked for multi-family units.
“The first phase of this development has the potential to accommodate up to 170 housing units, based upon average density considerations, providing opportunity to private developers and the Lexington Housing Authority. In 2021, the City will complete the Phase 1 infrastructure improvements and promote housing development for the area,” according to the action plan.
Public Facilities
The city continues improvements on parks and trails, but some of the facilities in the older parks of the city are showing the effects of age and deferred maintenance.
In 2021, the city plans to update and prioritize the park and trail capital improvement plan. There are three notable projects in the conceptual phase of development, the Kirkpatrick Memorial Park Veteran’s Pavilion, the Lexington Indoor Recreation Center and the Oak Park Splash Pad.
The Veterans Pavilion is a proposed open-air amphitheater to be built in the central portion of the park which is intended to provide recognition for military veterans, educate the public about the role of the military in society and provide venue for community events.
The Lexington Indoor Recreation Center is a proposed 25,000 square foot facility which would provide a climate-controlled environment for youth, adult and senior activities on a year round basis, primarily based around racquet sports.
“The preliminary site proposed for the facility is in the southwest portion of Plum Creek Park and would involve the redevelopment of the two outdated baseball/softball fields in that area. It is the intent of the City to complete a feasibility study on such a facility in 2021,” according to the report.
The Oak Creek Splash Pad is a proposed outdoor water playground. The project is intended to be the centerpiece of overall renovation efforts for the park and provide an improved outdoor recreation facility for the southern area of the community.
Redevelopment
The city is interested in the redevelopment of the Highway 283 corridor, as it carries the largest volume of traffic into and out of Lexington on a daily basis, the Union Pacific Railroad corridor and downtown revitalization.
Highway 283 is a primary, “point of entry and route of travel is envisioned as an opportunity to give individuals a positive first impression as they enter Lexington.” The area also provides opportunity for retail and small business development, according to the report.
The city is also working with Union Pacific Railroad on the removal of dilapidated structures along the railroad and Highway 30 corridor. This area has the potential for green spaces and pedestrian trails flanking the highway.
Regarding the downtown area, the city will continue to follow the 2010 study which offered recommendations for improvement.
“The projects will involve infrastructure improvements, property redevelopment, building renovation, and aesthetic enhancements. This program will be long-term and will require public and private investment to be successful,” according to the report.
Transportation Network
The one and six year street improvement plan will be considered and approved prior to Oct. 1, 2021.
The East Viaduct project, which has been in the works for the past several years, will eventually see a viaduct built over the Road 435 rail crossing.
In 2021, the city plans to work with the Nebraska Department of Transportation to move the project through the final design and preparation for the bidding process by the end of the year. Construction of the grade separation is anticipated to start in 2022, according to the action plan.
The public transportation system in the Lexington area is operated by RYDE Transit, a regional public transportation provider under the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, under contract with Dawson County.
The city plans to continue partnering with RYDE in 2021 and help to improve public transportation services into the future.
Education/Business Support
The ability to provide a capable and educated workforce is a pressing issue across Nebraska and the country. “Learning centers are an accepted and indispensable part of worker training programs and a source for educational systems to reach new groups of non-traditional or disengaged students,” according to the report.
“The Dawson County Opportunity Center is a local effort to provide educational, training, and support services to individuals and businesses in the region in a ‘one-stop’ environment,” according to the report.
The local partners in the facility include Central Community College, Nebraska Workforce Development, Dawson Area Development, City of Lexington, Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Public Schools.
This year, the city will continue to support education, workforce training, business retention, entrepreneurial development and business development programs.