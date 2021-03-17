Lexington city council approves 2021 development action plan

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved the 2021 development action plan during their meeting on Tuesday, March 9.

The action plan incorporates several strategies in an ongoing process to address comprehensive planning, housing studies, business targeting session and infrastructure needs and assessments. The plan identifies the general actions to be accomplished in 2021.

Here are some of the key points in the action plan,

Housing

According to the report, housing studies continue to indicate Lexington is in need of new and rehabilitated housing options across all populations and income classifications and that the existing housing market will not support the expansion or relocation of workers and families into the community.

In 2013, the City of Lexington committed to a goal of adding 900 more units by 2030 to accommodate the anticipated and desired growth. To date, nearly 300 more units have been added in the community. To keep pace, around 60 housing units need to be built annually.

In the South/Southwest Housing Development, in 2021, the city of Lexington plans to remove dilapidated units, develop more housing projects and promote infill housing development.