 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington city council appoints city officials, boards and commissions
0 comments

Lexington city council appoints city officials, boards and commissions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lexington city council appoints city officials, boards and commissions
Lexington Clipper-Herald

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council met on Tuesday to appoint indiviudals to city official positions, boards and other commissions.

The council passed an ordinance which appointed city officials.

Pam Baruth was reappointed as city clerk, Brian Copley as city attorney and Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson as city physician for 2021.

Appointments to several boards and commissioners were also approved.

John Knapple was reappointed to a three year term on the board of adjustment, Bill Brecks was reappointed to a five year term with the Housing Authority.

Cheryl Burnside and Pam Scott were reappointed to a four year term on the library board and Sadie Worthing, Kristi Moyer and Curtis Roemmich were reappointed to a three year term on the planning commission.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics