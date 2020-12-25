Lexington city council appoints city officials, boards and commissions

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council met on Tuesday to appoint indiviudals to city official positions, boards and other commissions.

The council passed an ordinance which appointed city officials.

Pam Baruth was reappointed as city clerk, Brian Copley as city attorney and Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson as city physician for 2021.

Appointments to several boards and commissioners were also approved.

John Knapple was reappointed to a three year term on the board of adjustment, Bill Brecks was reappointed to a five year term with the Housing Authority.

Cheryl Burnside and Pam Scott were reappointed to a four year term on the library board and Sadie Worthing, Kristi Moyer and Curtis Roemmich were reappointed to a three year term on the planning commission.