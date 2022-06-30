Lexington Child Development Training Series

LEXINGTON — Lexington currently has an estimated 837 children not in licensed childcare. Lexington Communities for Kids initiative is continuing to address this need for quality childcare capacity in the Lexington Community.

One priority of this initiative is to offer an opportunity for community members, who have an interest in childcare and/or the early childhood field of work to attend a series of child development classes.

This series of classes, created by Nebraska Department of Education, will provide a foundation for those who have an interest in joining the early childhood workforce either as an owner/operator of a home childcare or childcare center business, work in a childcare setting, or as an early childhood educator in a school setting.

Lexington Communities for Kids recognizes that in order to expand childcare access, building an early childhood workforce is essential. They invite those who are interested in the early childhood field, to attend the information meeting scheduled for July 19th at 6:30 p.m. at Orthman Community YMCA’s Learning Center. This informational session as well as all classes will be offered in English with a professional Spanish interpreter.

Partners joining Lexington Communities for Kids in efforts to support the training series are, Central Region Early Learning Connection, Dawson Area Development, Orthman Community YMCA, and Central Community College.

Lexington Communities for Kids is one of over 40 communities across the state of Nebraska funded by Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s Communities for Kids initiative with a combination of private and federal dollars.

These funds were made available to communities to apply for in order to address the shortage and lack of accessibility to high-quality early childhood care and education programs locally. These shortages impact children’s optimal development and pose a challenge for communities hoping to attract and retain the viable workforce they need to thrive.

For more information about Lexington Communities for Kids and/or this class series, please contact Scott Foster, Dawson Area Development office at 308-217-0005 or dawsonareaassistantdirector@gmail.com

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation invests in children from birth to young adulthood with initiatives that are focused on preventing negative life outcomes.

Nebraska Children does this by building strong communities that support families so their children can grow up to be thriving, productive adults. By working with community partners to understand the risks facing children at every stage of their development, Nebraska Children can identify the most effective avenues to create positive change and help Nebraska’s most vulnerable citizens reach their full potential. To learn more about Nebraska Children’s work, visit www.NebraskaChildren.org.