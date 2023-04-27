LEXINGTON — Fourteen students from Lexington Public Schools were honored for their academic achievement during the 2022 fall and spring semester by Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club.

The students recognized during the fall semester include, 6th grade: Liviana Schneider; 7th grade: Josslyn Mins; 8th grade: Wesley Thompson; 9th grade: Zachary Converse; 10th grade: Dominek Villalon; 11th grade: Susana Calmo and 12th grade: Isabella Carlson.

Those recognized during the spring semester included, 6th grade: William Denker; 7th grade: Valerie Cohetero; 8th grade: Gabrella Carlson; 9th grade: Angela Rodriguez; 10th grade: Paola Ortiz; 11th grade: Brooklyn Lul and 12th grade: Nasro Abdi.

Lexington High School counselor Michelle McKeone presented the awards to each student by class or individually.

McKeone did note, with the event being held on a Thursday, many students were already participating in other spring activities and could not attend the luncheon, but wanted to honor them for their achievements, none the less.

Sixth grader Liviana Schneider said she took part in track and student council. While running for student council she said she made, “so many posters.” They featured the slogan “Hope she sticks with you,” on a poster covered in sticky notes.

Sixth grader William Denker said he is a student manager for football and helps his teachers after school. He noted he was proud to have got on the honor roll.

Seventh grader Valerie Cohetero said she is taking part in soccer and was proud to say they only had one loss so far this season.

Eighth grader Wesley Thompson said reading was a passion of his, and he was the school wide top reader in both sixth and seventh grade. He was also involved in 4-H including sewing, shooting sports and rocketry.

McKeone asked what he did for projects, to which Thompson said he was wearing one of his recent sewing projects.

When asked about what he was looking forward to at the high school, Thompson quipped, “no stairs.”

When introducing freshman, McKeone said Zachary Converse was a 2026 Kearney Bound scholar to the University of Nebraska – Kearney. He took part in cross country, track and band.

When asked about what was different in high school from middle school, Converse said the honors classes are more demanding.

Freshman Angela Rodriguez is also a 2026 Kearney Bound UNK scholar. She is a member of the choir and spends her time outside of school involved in a number of volunteer efforts.

When asked what she thought about her first year of high school she said, “There are a lot more people here.”

While sophomores Dominek Villalon and Paola Ortiz couldn’t attend the event as they were at track, McKeone said Villalon “killed it,” with his different outfits during homecoming this year. She also noted Ortiz is a Kearney Bound UNK scholar.

Juniors Susana Calmo and Brooklyn Lul were also taking part in other activities. McKeone said Calmo is a member of cross country while Lul is on the tennis team and a part of the LHS yearbook class.

Senior Nasro Abdi said when she first got to high school; she was shy and didn’t take part in any extracurricular activities. Now she is a member of both speech and mock trial.

When asked what advice she would have for upcoming students, she said high school is not as scary as they might make it out and it’s important to not to mind other people’s opinions but to be your authentic self.

McKeone said Abdi is a great representative for her culture and recently gave a presentation about Somali culture at the Lexington Public Library. Abdi said they created a slide show and shared different food, stories and folk tales with the group that gathered.

When asked about her future plans, Abdi said she plans to attend UNK to study pediatric nursing.

Rotary Club member Scott McKelevy spoke to the group about how Rotary helps positively impact students, including distributing dictionaries to the third grade students every year, as well as holding their “Four-Way Test” essay contest for the fifth graders.

He said their focus this year is anti-human trafficking, the practice of which “modern day slavery,” and a “scourge on society.” The Rotary Club is planning events in the fall to bring attention to the issue.

Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann told the students to continue their dedication and hard work that they put into their education. She also encouraged the students to volunteer throughout the community.

Natalie Martinez with the Chamber’s Business Education Committee also congratulated the students and encouraged them to get involved in their home town, as that is what will make a great community.