Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club honor students success in a spring semester effected by COVID-19

LEXINGTON — Amid a spring semester effected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club honored seven students for their academic achievement.
The students recognized included, 6th grade: Ismael Lopez- Velasquez son of Alvaro and Micaela; 7th grade: Jackelin Ramona Miguel daughter of Pascual Miguel and Veronica Andres; 8th grade Hannah Scharff daughter of Jeanna and Chad Scharff; 9th grade: Nineht Arevalo daughter of Jaquilin Velasquez;
10th grade Abellanedad Allen daughter of Keith and Lorena Allen; 11th grade: Cordelia Harbison daughter of Kenneth Harbison and Maria Barajas; 12th grade: Mackenzie West daughter of Keri and Scott West.
Lexington High School counselor Michelle McKeone presented the awards to each student individually. Sixth grader Ismael Lopez- Velasquez said it had been a crazy year due to COVID-19, describing the year as a, “rollercoaster.”
Seventh grader Jackelin Ramona Miguel told McKeone she is involved in band and plays in two sports, including basketball.
When asked about what she was looking forward to after leaving Lexington Middle School for Lexington High School, eighth grader Hannah Scharff said she is excited for new teachers her freshman year. She noted she is involved with multiple activities at LMS.
At the high school level, freshman Nineht Arevalo said she was involved in several activities and sports including marching band, softball and powerlifting. She said she had too many highlights to think about to name her favorite, but when asked to provide advice for the younger students, she kept it simple: “Pay attention.”
Sophomore Abellanedad Allen couldn’t attend the award presentation, but has been involved in the soccer team.
Reflecting, junior Cordelia Harbison said she set herself up for a hard year with the high level classes she was taking and on top of that was involved in multiple activities including volleyball, the L-Club and bowling.
When asked how she did during the first year bowling, Cordelia said she was a district champion.
Having graduated last Sunday, Mackenzie West had her sights set on her higher education, saying she would attend four years at Wayne State and then go on to the University of Nebraska Medical College. She said she is especially interested in pediatrics because she loves working with children.
When asked about advice for the students still in school, Mackenzie said high school feels different from middle school and their senior year will feel even more different. However, she said it is important to strive to be your own person, rather than to conform to what people think you should be like.
McKeone told the students to continue to strive for academic success, but to also become a well-rounded person by participating in actives and giving back to their community.
One way they could do that was by joining the Rotary Club, said member Kirsten Faessler, or their parents could also, she said making eye contact with people around the room. She said they are always looking for new members.
She said the Rotary Club is a global service club that strives to put, “service before self.”
Faessler said the students may not know it, but they have likely benefited or interacted with the Rotary Club at some point in their lives. She said they distribute dictionaries to the third grade students every year, as well as hold their “Four-Way Test” essay contest for the fifth graders.
At the high school level, they have an Interact Club that students can join. Faessler said one of the fundraisers, selling Flaming Hot Cheetos at the school, is nearly as lucrative as their golf tournament.
The money goes toward Rotary projects, one of those is a shelter box that is shipped to disaster areas and can keep seven people supplied for 21 days.