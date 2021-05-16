Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club honor students success in a spring semester effected by COVID-19

At the high school level, freshman Nineht Arevalo said she was involved in several activities and sports including marching band, softball and powerlifting. She said she had too many highlights to think about to name her favorite, but when asked to provide advice for the younger students, she kept it simple: “Pay attention.”

Sophomore Abellanedad Allen couldn’t attend the award presentation, but has been involved in the soccer team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reflecting, junior Cordelia Harbison said she set herself up for a hard year with the high level classes she was taking and on top of that was involved in multiple activities including volleyball, the L-Club and bowling.

When asked how she did during the first year bowling, Cordelia said she was a district champion.

Having graduated last Sunday, Mackenzie West had her sights set on her higher education, saying she would attend four years at Wayne State and then go on to the University of Nebraska Medical College. She said she is especially interested in pediatrics because she loves working with children.