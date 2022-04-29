 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club honor students success during the spring semester

  • 0
IMG_7151.jpg

Left to right: 6th grade: Atley Harris, 12th grade: Kelly Cabarcas, 7th grade: Greta Rickertsen, 9th grade: Alan Carrascosa, 11th grade: Stormi Werger and 10th grade: Ella Ford. Not pictured: Sindy Morales.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — Seven students from Lexington Public Schools were honored for their academic achievement during the 2022 spring semester by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club.

The students recognized included, 6th grade: Atley Harris; 7th grade: Greta Rickertsen; 8th grade: Sindy Morales; 9th grade: Alan Carrascosa; 10th grade: Ella Ford; 11th grade: Stormi Werger and 12th grade: Kelly Cabarcas.

Lexington High School counselor Michelle McKeone presented the awards to each student individually.

Sixth grader Ately Harris said her favorite subject during her first year at the Lexington Middle School was social studies. She was also a member of student council.

IMG_7096.jpg

Sixth grader Ately Harris tells LHS Counselor Michelle McKeone about her sixth grade year.

Seventh grader Greta Rickertsen said since she could participate in LMS activities as a seventh grader and she was involved in several, including volleyball, basketball, soccer – where she plays as goalie, Quiz Bowl and student council. Outside of school she has been a part of dance and 4-H.

People are also reading…

IMG_7111.jpg

Seventh grader Greta Rickertsen

Freshman Alan Carrascoa said his first year at Lexington High School was tougher than eighth grade and said he is steadily getting use to the flow of high school.

Carrascoa said he took part in track, student council and mock trial – where he played a witness.

When asked what advice he had for eighth graders coming up to the high school, Carrascoa simply said, “stick with your friends.”

IMG_7119.jpg

Freshman Alan Carrascoa

Sophomore Ella Ford smiled when McKeone asked her what she did this year, “I’m trying to have fun before junior year because I hear it is the worst.”

Ford said she was a part of cross country, Powerlifting – her strongest lift was the bench press and tennis.

IMG_7127.jpg

Sophomore Ella Ford

When Junior Stormi Werger was asked if rumors about the second to last year of high school were true, she responded in a deadpan manner, yes, because of the homework.

Despite the pile of homework, Werger was a part of basketball and volunteered outside of school at her church.

IMG_7142.jpg

Junior Stormi Werger

Senior Kelly Cabarcas said her highlights of the year was participating in state speech where she performed in a program of oral interpretation (POI).

Cabarcas said she participated in several club activities including, mock trial, One Act, chamber choir, band, and jazz band. She has also volunteered several times at the Majestic Theater.

When asked about her future after high school, Cabarcas said she is going to the University of Nebraska – Kearney where she wants to major in psychology or criminal justice. She noted she signed with UNK for speech.

After the awards were presented the members of the Chamber’s Business Education Committee, who help select the award winners, introduced themselves to the students.

IMG_7147.jpg

Senior Kelly Cabarcas

Rotary President Scott McKelevy spoke to the group about how the group helps positively impact students, including distributing dictionaries to the third grade students every year, as well as holding their “Four-Way Test” essay contest for the fifth graders.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lexington High School 2022 Prom

Lexington High School 2022 Prom

LEXINGTON — After a few years of disruption owning to the pandemic, Lexington High School hosted their 2022 prom on Saturday, April 23.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo