Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club honor students success during the spring semester

LEXINGTON — Seven students from Lexington Public Schools were honored for their academic achievement during the 2022 spring semester by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club.

The students recognized included, 6th grade: Atley Harris; 7th grade: Greta Rickertsen; 8th grade: Sindy Morales; 9th grade: Alan Carrascosa; 10th grade: Ella Ford; 11th grade: Stormi Werger and 12th grade: Kelly Cabarcas.

Lexington High School counselor Michelle McKeone presented the awards to each student individually.

Sixth grader Ately Harris said her favorite subject during her first year at the Lexington Middle School was social studies. She was also a member of student council.

Seventh grader Greta Rickertsen said since she could participate in LMS activities as a seventh grader and she was involved in several, including volleyball, basketball, soccer – where she plays as goalie, Quiz Bowl and student council. Outside of school she has been a part of dance and 4-H.

Freshman Alan Carrascoa said his first year at Lexington High School was tougher than eighth grade and said he is steadily getting use to the flow of high school.

Carrascoa said he took part in track, student council and mock trial – where he played a witness.

When asked what advice he had for eighth graders coming up to the high school, Carrascoa simply said, “stick with your friends.”

Sophomore Ella Ford smiled when McKeone asked her what she did this year, “I’m trying to have fun before junior year because I hear it is the worst.”

Ford said she was a part of cross country, Powerlifting – her strongest lift was the bench press and tennis.

When Junior Stormi Werger was asked if rumors about the second to last year of high school were true, she responded in a deadpan manner, yes, because of the homework.

Despite the pile of homework, Werger was a part of basketball and volunteered outside of school at her church.

Senior Kelly Cabarcas said her highlights of the year was participating in state speech where she performed in a program of oral interpretation (POI).

Cabarcas said she participated in several club activities including, mock trial, One Act, chamber choir, band, and jazz band. She has also volunteered several times at the Majestic Theater.

When asked about her future after high school, Cabarcas said she is going to the University of Nebraska – Kearney where she wants to major in psychology or criminal justice. She noted she signed with UNK for speech.

After the awards were presented the members of the Chamber’s Business Education Committee, who help select the award winners, introduced themselves to the students.

Rotary President Scott McKelevy spoke to the group about how the group helps positively impact students, including distributing dictionaries to the third grade students every year, as well as holding their “Four-Way Test” essay contest for the fifth graders.