Lexington Chamber of Commerce hosts Wings & Wine, Beer & Brats fundraiser for Blanche Senior scholarship

LEXINGTON — The Wings & Wine, Beer & Brats fundraiser was hosted by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce to raise money for the Blanche Senior scholarship on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The scholarship was established to honor Blanche Senior who was a tireless advocate of children in the Lexington community.

The scholarship can be used for enrollment at any college or university. The Business Education Committee of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce decides which student will receive the scholarship. Their selection is announced at Lexington High School’s Honors Night in May.

“The Blanche Senior scholarship was established to honor a long-time Lexington volunteer and champion for children in our community. One of the unique aspects of this scholarship is that it recognizes the special ability it takes for a student to balance school, extracurricular- activities and a part time job,” Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann said.

Emily Jimenez was a past recipient of the award and stated, “I am proud to be able to represent your organization and I will put your investment to good use. I am now a step closer to my education at the University of Omaha, which I will not take for granted. I know this scholarship is not free money, I thank you again for your support.”

“This scholarship is spearheaded by the chamber's business education committee. This committee was formed many years ago as a way for the Chamber members to interact and support students in our community,” Heinemann said, “That mission remains the same for this committee now. We want our kids to know the business community cares. We want to show the career opportunities that are available right here in Lexington; they can be our next generation of leaders.”

There were over 100 tickets sold, with around 130 people attending, including the volunteers from the business education committee, board of directors and ambassadors.

The event was able to raise $2,700 for the scholarship.

“Thank you to our sponsors, businesses and individuals who have supported this scholarship through this event! It is wonderful to see our community come together and support our students as they take the next step in their journey. Lynn Haines, who is the daughter of Blanche Senior, attended and shared a few stories about her mother's support for the Lexington community,” Heinemann said.

The Chamber also extended thanks to the staff at Mac's Creek Winery for their excellent service, Spencer Hansen for the live music and our grill masters Darin Buescher and Cody Naprstek, said Heinemann.

This year's sponsors included: McDonalds, Go Home Realty, JK Energy, Busy Bones Butcher, Mac's Creek Winery and Brewery, Lexington Ambassadors, Parkview Baptist Church, Tara and Cody Naprstek, Lexington Regional Health Center, Heldt, McKeone and Copley, Darin and Lisa Buescher and Amy Hill.