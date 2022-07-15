Lexington Chamber 17th annual golf tournament fills roster with 24 teams

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce 17th Annual Golf Tournament had a packed roster of 24 teams this year, the event was held on Wednesday, July 13 at Lakeside Golf Course.

Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Heinemann said 24 teams playing in the tournament was one of the largest numbers they have ever had. She said they actually had to cap it at that number due to the hole-in-one insurance.

“We are so thankful for the support of the event sponsors; Lexington Regional Health Center, BHA Real Estate Heartland Chevrolet and Tyson,” Heinemann said, “Also, to the businesses that donated items for raffles, flag prizes and participation. This event is a great time for the business communities and individuals to get together and network.”

“We wouldn’t have had such a successful tournament without the help of Pat and Wade Tysdal and Loren Daberkow for setting up the teams, managing our registration and scoring of the tournament,” said Heinemann.

“A huge shout out to Karen Finken, Clubhouse Manager; Mike Exstrom, Tournament Director and the

entire Lakeside Golf Club staff for the assistance and support in preparing a great time and meal for everyone,” concluded Heinemann.

Results:

Championship Flight:

1st place: Cozad Local - Shad Wellman, Mark Gutierrez and Brian Baker

2nd place: Lexington Regional Health Center – Brenna Bartruff, Sharon Olsen and Matt Sexton

1st place: Doran Post – Larry Reynolds, Dan Keller and Blake Reynolds

2nd place: Lexington Renewable Energy - Tim Nelson, Greg Wagner and Herm Broom

Heinemann said there were 59 hole sponsors, the funds received during the tournament are used for the operation of the chamber as well as projects throughout the year designated by the board to help sponsor or support businesses and activities in the community.