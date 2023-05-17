LEXINGTON — A redevelopment project to relocate the Lexington Taco John’s away from Highway 30, closer to the Interstate 80 corridor, gained final approval from the Community Development Agency of Lexington during their Monday, May 15 meeting.

The Taco John’s Redevelopment Project proposes building a new restaurant just south of the Scooter’s Coffee, east of Walmart. The franchise would move away from the Highway 30 corridor, where it has been located for decades.

The project site is currently undeveloped and preparation including, grading, and the extension of water, sewer, and electrical utility improvements will be needed.

Construction on the new location is anticipated to start in May 2023 and be finished by fall 2023.

The redeveloper estimates that the total project costs will be around $1,230,000.00, around $400,000.00 being eligible for tax increment financing (TIF), which the redeveloper plans to seek.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said Taco John’s is working with the current owner of the ground near Scooter’s, a subsidiary of Viaero Wireless, to acquire the site in question.

The Taco John’s site in Lexington is owned by Derock, Inc., registered to Juliska Derockbraine.

Juliska and Richard Derockbraine were both in attendance at the meeting, noting that the move was being mandated by the Taco John’s corporate office.

The resolution approving the project and issuance of the TIF note was approved.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch informed the CDA members that the Holiday Inn Express project has been put on hold for 30-60 days.

He said the hotel developers have found their general contractor but are having issues with sub-contractors and equipment availability. The pause was done to finalize costs before the project is started.

It was noted that contractor availability, equipment and material shortages have been issues across the board. In one case there was a 32 week lead time on items.

In that vein, Pepplitsch said he is waiting for a local contractor to give him numbers related to the proposed strip mall along Highway 30.

Also, the east viaduct project was pushed back from December 2023 to January 2024, Pepplitsch said.