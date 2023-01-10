Lexington C4K selected for child care expansion contract

More working families with young children will be able to access high-quality child care due to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s Communities for Kids initiative—through partnership with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Children and Family Services received through Nebraska Legislative Bill 1014: appropriation of funds allocated to the State of Nebraska from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund pursuant to the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, 42 U.S.C. 802.

Sixteen contracts to Nebraska communities began Jan. 1, 2023 to increase child care offerings through new programs or expansion of current providers.

One of the organizations selected to receive a contract is Lexington Communities for Kids. The $87,500 awarded will allow for an increase of 34 child care slots for children ages 0-5 by June 30, 2023.

Nebraska consistently ranks among the top five states for percentage of children aged 0-5 with all available parents in the workforce. Even before the pandemic, 91% of Nebraska counties lacked adequate child care options to meet the needs of their working families.

That deficit has become even more apparent as Nebraska struggles to find enough workers to meet employers’ needs and fuel economic recovery and growth.

Marti McFadden Beard, VP of Early Childhood at Nebraska Children said, “Communities for Kids is thrilled to partner with DHHS on this opportunity to support 16 local Nebraska projects to increase child care capacity. Throughout our work across the state, we see the impact of high-quality accessible care and understand that child care not only positively impacts children, but also families, employers, schools, and communities. Our deepest thanks to DHHS for partnering with us on this opportunity to enhance these communities.”

Along with the funds, Communities for Kids provides expertise, tools, and resources to the communities to support the expansion of their programs. To learn more visit www.CommunitiesforKids.org.

About Nebraska Children

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation partners with communities to create a well-being system that strengthens families, supports unconnected young people, creates learning opportunities for Nebraska’s future workforce, and empowers parents to raise healthy children. To learn more about our work, visit www.NebraskaChildren.org.