Lexington brings back youth wrestling to the community

LEXINGTON — After a 15 year hiatus, Lexington hosted a youth wrestling tournament on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Lexington youth tournament director, Will Fellers, stated, “We wanted to get parents, grandparents out to see the youth wrestle in a place where they didn’t have to travel so far to watch.”

LEXINGTON GIRLS

1st-2nd — Emma Thorell placed second.

3rd-4th — Addie Monzon took third place. Ava Naylor placed fourth. Alison Molina took first. Makennah Sauer took second. Isabella Avalos took third.

7th-8th — Cara Wittrock took first. Jocelynne Trejo placed third.

COZAD GIRLS

Pre-K – K — Tanis Reicks took home second place.

GOTHENBURG GIRLS

Pre-K – K — Raylin Steward placed fourth.

3rd-4th — Abigail Scott placed third. Carletta Herfel placed fourth. Amelia Dawkins-Alog took home first.

5th-6th — Tinley Rowe placed second. Braelynn Anderson took first.

S-E-M GIRLS

Pre-K – K — Ledee Claflin placed third.

LEXINGTON BOYS

Pre-K – K — Aron Avalos took third place. Armani Lupercio took fourth. Kaden Pfister took home first.

1st-2nd — Matteo Silva placed first. Terence Fago placed first. Gabriel Bliven took home first. Camren Holbrook placed first. Jayden Bliven took first. Riggs McConville placed fourth. Hayden Sexton took first.

3rd-4th — Thiago Ramirez placed fourth. Kaysen Stover placed third. Dylan Fagot took second. Levi Holbrook placed third. Dante Maravilla took home second. Tysyn Truax placed fourth.

5th-6th – Ezra Solis took home second. Vince Fago placed third. Oliver Fellers took fourth. Jesus Quezada III placed fourth. Waylon Blessin took home first.

7th-8th – Alonzo Torres placed third. Junior Barrios took home second. Allen Diaz took first. Eddy Sanchez placed third.

COZAD BOYS

Pre-K – K — Grayson Gerken placed second and Seyerson Smith placed third. Hawken Chytka placed second. Wyatt Donnelly took third. Lazarus Hall placed third. Eli Haynie took first. Ayden Hubbard placed second. Donovan Twyford placed fourth. Wyatt Woltemath took home second. Joeseph Pittman Jr. took second. Coye Horse placed second. Hazen Hite took second. Remmy Garcia placed third. Landon Gomez placed second.

1st-2nd — Rico Olvera took third place. Rope Garwood took second. Paxton Hansen placed fourth. Cruz Olvera took home second. Gary Hall placed fourth. Riggs Chytka took home second. Holden Zook placed second. Sage Porter took fourth. Zeke Hernandez placed third. Reid Horse took home fourth. Benjamin Ide placed second. Owen Ide took home first. Cabhan Twyford placed third. Sawyer Schukei took second. Madsen Linder placed fourth.

3rd-4th — Reece Bliven placed fourth. Chayton Albrecht took fourth. Weston Zook took home first. Seth Wahlgreen placed fourth. Korben Waller took home fifth. Landry Ide took first.

5th-6th – Maison Larsen placed third. Liam Horse took home fourth. Reed Wahlgreen placed third. Chandler Albrecht took home fourth. Jackson Smith placed fourth.

GOTHENBURG BOYS

Pre-K – K — Niko Dawkins-Finnegan placed first. Kane Foster took fourth. Jeromiah Holley placed fourth. Ayden Cochran took second. Jeffery Dairymple placed first. Jaxston Kottwitz took fifth. Briarr Anderson took fourth. Callen Warner placed fourth. Elliot Brock took second.

1st-2nd — Colt Schultz placed fourth. Joseph Holley took fourth. Joshua Holley took third. Zachary Siemba placed second. Jaden Zorn took home third. Owen McFadden placed third. Kolby Lauer took second. Owen Cross placed second. Braxton Teahon took home third. Kayden Foster placed first. Timothy Ostendorf took home third. Jacob Miller placed second. Baxter Lubben took second.

3rd-4th — Jonathan Scott placed first. Theron Smith took fourth. Alex Brockevelt placed third. Maddux Malcom took home second. Amos Warner placed second. Jase White took home fourth. Augustus Barnes placed second. Gunner Lydic took home third. Blake Rubenthaler placed third. Bentley Christensen took third.

5th-6th – Jonathan Scott took home fourth. Garrett Osborne placed fourth. Grady Therrien took third. David Hopkins placed fourth. Brayden Hite took third.

7th-8th – Beckett Anderson placed fourth. Lucas Therrien took fourth. Carter Kincheloe took home first. Tristan Koch placed second.

S-E-M BOYS

Pre-K – K — Barrett Hunt took home first. Cort Berg took first.

1st-2nd — Riggs Claflin placed second.

3rd-4th — Chayten Freeman took second.

5th-6th – Choncey Freeman took home first. Greyden Smidt placed second.

HI-LINE

3rd-4th — Bladen McDowell took home fourth.

5th-6th – Kollan Pohl placed third. Burk McDowell took home fourth.

7th-8th – Gage Rupp took home second.

When talking about the future of the Lexington youth wrestling tournament, Fellers stated, “We had great success and I believe that with all the help we got this year we will be returning next year.”