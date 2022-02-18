Lexington boys wrap up regular season with win

LEXINGTON — After a strong start by the Minuteman basketball team Thursday night, Alliance stormed back to make the contest interesting. Lexington held on though for a 53-52 victory to close out their regular season.

In the first half, Lexington successfully fired eight three point scores, compared to the Bulldogs three. Little did anyone know that those would be the only three points scores for the remainder of the game.

Lexington led by as many as eight points through most of the second quarter, only to see Alliance post an 8-1 surge over the final three minutes of the half to close within a point at the break, 31-30.

Alliance grabbed the lead in the first 30 seconds of the second half and traded with the Minutemen before finishing at a 40-40 tie to start the fourth quarter.

Lexington senior Isaac Scharff floated a shot in the paint with 4:39 remaining to give the Minutemen the lead for good. Alliance trailed by as many as five points with 1:35 remaining, but Lexington connected on just enough freethrows to secure the win.

Junior Kaden West led Lexington with 15 points, all from three pointers in the first half of play. Daud Daud and Scharf each contributed 11 points.

Alliance was led by senior Kellen Muhr with 13 points followed by senior Jayden McCracken with 11 points.

The win improves the Minuteman's record to 5-18 for the year as they are set to play McCook Tuesday night in the B-7 Sub-District tournament. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. in McCook.