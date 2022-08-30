 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington boys tennis slams win over Scottsbluff

LEXINGTON- An afternoon on Friday, Aug 26 set the stage for Lexington tennis at home against the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

The Lexington doubles team of seniors Dru Truax and Christopher Swartz won their match eight to four.

Minutemen seniors Morgan Bailey and Andres Salinas also won their doubles match eight to two.

The team of senior Greyson Strauss and sophomore Noah Scherr volleyed eight to one to secure their win as well.

The singles matches were all won by Lexington. Strauss won eight to three, Scherr won nine to seven, Bailey scored eight to three over Scottsbluff’s Matthew Hefner, Swartz slammed in a score of eight to zero during his match, Salinas beat out his opponent with an eight to two score and Truax won his match eight to two.

The Minutemen won the dual against the Bearcats with a score of nine to zero.

Lexington also played in an invite at McCook on Saturday, Aug 27 where they took second place.

Their next matches will be at home in a triangular on Thursday, September 1.

