Lexington boys soccer team shuts out Hastings, girls fall to Tigers

LEXINGTON — The Lexington boys soccer team shutout Hastings, while the girls team fell to the Tigers, failing to score.

Minutemaids fail to score against Tigers

After the 2-0 loss, Girls Soccer Coach Keith Allen noted the team has to work on being patient. “That’s really been something we’ve been trying to work on is being able to build up our play in the back and being able to make those passes to the midfield.”

On the early Red Card, Allen said, “It happened in the first five minutes so we played the entire game a player short. We played really well as a team after that.”

“A Red Card in the 7th minute forced the Maids to play a player down for nearly the entire game. Adjustments on the fly forced the girls to drop into midfield and not utilize the attacking shape we were hoping to find success in the final third,” said Allen.

“A strong effort from the girls kept them in the game especially considering the Lady Tigers had the wind at their back during the first half,” said Allen. The two goals for the visitors came within six minutes of each other in the middle of the second half. Goals with 24 minutes and 18 minutes left.

“We felt we played better than we did in the first game. There’s still some things we didn’t fix and need to clean up and try to shift on the fly and those things can be tricky,” said Allen.

“The girls are a little bummed that we didn’t get a win but I think there’s a lot to build on from what happened here today,” Allen said, “They continue to do the things the coaches are asking them to do. Good things will come as the season grows.”

Shots: Hastings 14 to Lexington’s four

Natasha Sandoval Saves: 10, allowed two goals.

The Lexington girls will play at home against the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday, March 29. The Dusters are 0-1 after a 7-0 loss against Hastings.

Lexington boys shutout Hastings

Boys Soccer Coach Joel Lemus said “We knew they were going to sit back and defend a little bit more so it’s always hard to find spaces to move the ball.”

When asked about giving most of his players an opportunity to play, Lemus said, “We don’t want to just be a good team we want to be a deep team and have guys that can come off the bench and we look just as good.”

Comparing last week to the win this week, Lemus said, ““We think we’ve worked out some of our jitters. We had guys that were sitting behind four year starters last year so it’s taking some time to get comfortable.”

Lexington scored two goals in the first half and two in the second, Hastings never scored.

The boys team will hit the road on Saturday, March 26 to play the South Sioux City Cardinals who dropped their first game to Omaha South, 4-1.