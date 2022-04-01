Lexington boys and girls sweep Holdrege

LEXINGTON — The Lexington soccer teams swept the Holdrege Dusters when they came up to play on Tuesday, March 29.

Minutemaids take advantage of gaps in Duster’s defense

“Strong northwest winds were the story of the game. Holdrege won the toss, and took the wind at their back. The first five minutes of the game the Maids came out and kept the ball low, so the wind wouldn’t have so much impact,” said Girls Soccer Head Coach Keith Allen

“Five minutes into the game, Berniece Garcia delivered a nice ball to Citlali Prado, who beat the Holdrege Defense and fired it past the keeper to open the scoring. Several more chances would fall short, many helped by the wind,” Allen said.

“Holdrege didn’t have much of an attack, and left huge gaps that the Lex girls could take advantage of. The Maids were given a lot of space, and had plenty of time to make decisions throughout the field. Several Lexington shots almost led to many other goals. The second half wind was not friendly to Holdrege, as they couldn’t get the ball out of their half. Lexington’s patience and possession numbers were in the Maids’ favor,” said Allen.

“The second goal was scored in the 5th minute of the second half from a corner kick as Valeria sent the corner kick in, and after deflecting off the opponents, with a little help from the wind--the ball ended up in the net,” Allen noted.

“The third and final goal of the game happened when Venus Sanchez delivered a ball to Berniece Garcia, who took a touch into space and fired a solid shot from 25 yards out. Lexington would have a couple more opportunities late, but couldn’t quite find the back of the net,” Allen said.

“Holdrege gave our flanks plenty of space to carry the ball, and the girls did a nice job of playing into the space given. Despite not scoring more goals, the girls felt good about the game, and the coaching staff was happy with lots of growth and decisions made during the game,” Allen concluded.

Shot count: Lex 25 to 1. Natasha Sandoval 1 Save, 0 goals allowed. Chantal Hernandez 0 goals allowed, 0 saves on 0 shots. The final score was 3-0.

Goals by Citlali Prado, assist Berniece Garcia, Valeria Perez (off corner kick-own goal), and Berniece Garcia.

The Minutemaids will travel to face the Crete Cardinals on Saturday, April 4. Crete is 0-2 after a recent 2-0 loss against Conestoga.

Minutemen fight their way past Dusters for three scores

“Lexington Minutemen continued their season with a 3-0 win over the Holdrege Dusters. The opposing team did a great job in holding strong in their defensive shape and while it took us a little bit to get going,” said LHS Boys Head Soccer Coach Joel Lemus.

“We were able to put one away in the first half, scored by Ernesto Vargas-Hernandez. Second half, substitute Fredy Vargas-Guido put away two more goals on a windy, cold afternoon,” Lemus said.

The final score was 3-0.

With the win, the Minutemen improve their record to 4-2. For their next match, they will travel to Crete to face the Cardinals on Saturday, April 2. Crete is 1-1 after a 6-0 win over Lutheran/Norfolk Catholic.