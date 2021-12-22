Lexington bowls against Seward, Northwest in Cairo Double-Dual

Lexington girls bowling split their games, while the boys dropped both games as the two teams faced off against Seward and Grand Island Northwest during Saturday’s double dual in Cairo.

The Minutemaids won their first game against a short handed Northwest Vikings team 20-1.

The girls then fell by just one point against undefeated Seward 11-10.

The Maids were led by seniors Taya Berry and Cordelia Harbison.

Berry finished with a 301 series against Northwest, while Harbison finished with a team high 180 game and 335 series against Seward.

The boys team, meanwhile, dropped their first game against Northwest 17-4 and lost to Seward in a close 12-9 matchup.

The Minutemen were led by junior Adrian Galvan, who had a team high of 206 in the second game against their match with Seward.

Junior Morgan Bailey also notched a 203 in the first match against the Bluejays, while also getting a series high of 364 against Northwest.

Both the Northwest and Seward boys teams have yet to lose a match this season.

Lexington bowling is off until Dec. 28, where they will head to Lincoln for a tournament at Sun Valley Lanes.