Lexington blown off court by North Platte

LEXINGTON — On Friday, Jan. 13, the Lexington Maids and Minutemen hosted the North Platte Bulldogs for a night of basketball.

The Minutemaids had a tough game against the lady Bulldogs.

It was a hard first half as Lexington scored two points going into halftime. The Bulldogs were up 25.

In the second half, the Maids managed to put up four in the third quarter and two in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs scored 24 in the second half.

Lexington lost 8-49.

Maid Hannah Scharff scored four points, Ilhan Moulid and Kianna Clouse each had two.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 the Maids faced off against Alliance.

The Maids looked to have more success in this match-up.

Lexington took the loss 21-48.

Maid Marissa Garcia scored 11 points, Miriam Tercero had three, Abrianna Reynosa had three, Clouse and Moulid each had two.

MINUTEMEN

The Minuteman took the court to tip off against the Bulldogs on Friday.

It looked as if the Minutemen could hold their own against the Bulldogs in the first quarter. Lexington scored 10 points to the Bulldogs 15.

The second quarter is where the Minutemen fell behind as they scored eight points.

Going into halftime, the Bulldogs pulled ahead 30-18.

In the third quarter, the Minutemen were able to find their offense again and landed 14 points. However, the Bulldogs pushed ahead after scoring 14 points.

The fourth quarter didn’t go as planned for the Minutemen as the Bulldogs held them to five points.

Lexington lost 37-57.

Greysen Strauss had 11 points, Dru Truax had eight, Daud Daud had six, Isaiah Ellingson had five and Kaden West had three.

Lexington traveled to McCook on Tuesday, Jan. 17 as the Maids tipped off at 5:30 p.m. with the Minutemen to follow.