LEXINGTON — The Red Cross Bloodmobile was held at the United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Total units collected was 56, 12 below the goal of 68. Achieving milestone donations were Bernie Svoboda who received a nine gallon pin, Mary Reed received a four gallon pin and Preston Ripp received his six gallon pin. Thanks to all donors who came in to donate blood.
Bloodmobile will return to the Methodist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. If you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please call Mag Fagot at 308 320-3280. The Red Cross Bloodmobile will also be in Lexington at the Dawson County Annex Building on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 1:00 till 7:00 p.m.
Again call Mag Fagot for questions or to schedule an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.