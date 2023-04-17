SCHUYLER — On Saturday, April 15, the Lexington Minutemaids and Minutemen competed in the final rounds of the Central Conference soccer tournament in Schuyler.

Minutemaids took third place and the Minutemen were the conference runner-ups.

MAIDS

In the semi-final round, the Maids kicked off against the Schuyler lady Warriors.

It was a very cold, wet and windy morning as the Maids scored two goals in the first half. The lady Warriors scored one.

As the Maids were up after the first half, it didn’t damper the spirits of the lady Warriors as they shutout out the Maids in the second half. Schuyler scored two goals and closed out the game.

Lexington lost two to three.

Head Coach Keith Allen stated, “There were some really nice plays at times and the girls continued showing their passing skills. This was a game where everyone tried to do a bit too much independently and let the physical play of the Warriors get the best of them.”

Scoring for the Maids were Abby Allen and Maylin Novoa with one goal each. Dulce Arredondo, goalkeeper, had two saves and allowed two goals. Also at goalkeeper, Delilah Solis allowed one penalty kick and had two saves.

In a rematch from earlier this year, the Maids competed against the York Dukes for third place.

“Another physical game and the Maids struggled to get a lot of offense going. We definitely had the better chances to score but couldn’t quite convert,” said Allen.

It was a low scoring game on both sides of the ball which led to a penalty kick shootout at the end of regulation.

The Maids held the lead at one going into the second half. The lady Dukes tied the game on a penalty kick.

Lexington won the final shootout after Kimberly Garcia scored on the fourth penalty kick.

“Once the girls realized the game was over, celebrations were aplenty,” Allen stated.

Minutemaid Garcia scored the first goal and the penalty kick for the win. Arrendondo had three saves.

MINUTEMEN

The semi-final game had the Minutemen kicking off against the Crete Cardinals. At the beginning of April, the Minutemen won two to one against the Cardinals.

In the first half, the Minutemen were the first on the scoreboard after Alex Perez scored.

During the end of the second half, Crete kicked in a goal to tie the game.

Lexington connected on each of their penalty kicks to win over the Cardinals.

“We knew we were going to get a physical and tight match up against them,” Head Coach Joel Lemus stated.

The win over Crete sent the Minutemen into the championship game against Schuyler.

An early goal by Fernando Casillas jumped the Minutemen ahead but the Warriors kicked in four goals to finish out the first half.

In the beginning of the second half, the Warriors scored and the Minutemen couldn’t come back.

Lexington was handed their second loss of the season after losing one to five.

“We hope to learn a lot from this trip as we need to tweak somethings moving forward as districts is approaching,” said Lemus.

The Maids and Minutemen hosted the Kearney Catholic Stars on Tuesday, April 18.

On Thursday, April 20, Lexington travels to Aurora with a 5 p.m. kick-off.