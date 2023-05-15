OMAHA — On Saturday, May 13, the Lexington Minutemen faced off against the Class B three time State Champions, Omaha Skutt, in the semi-final match at Creighton University.

With a 17 and one record, the Skutt SkyHawks took to the field to defend their State title and it showed throughout the entire game.

The Minutemen were looking to prove they deserved to be back in the State final with a 16 and three record.

Lexington needed to come out with passion, speed and heart to take away the SkyHawks chance of winning a fourth State title.

In the first half, the Minutemen held many long possessions and had quite a few great shots on goal but weren’t able to connect with the back of the net. However, Skutt was able to score in the 19th minute giving the Skyhawks a one to zero lead at halftime.

“I felt like this game, at halftime, was in our hands,” commented Head Coach Joel Lemus.

The Minutemen came out eager to score and tie the game in the second half but the defense of the SkyHawks was no match. In the 52nd minute, Skutt’s Cole Essner took one in on a long run to set the score at two to zero.

With two minutes left, Lexington’s Antonio Moro snuck by the SkyHawk defense to put one in the back of the net. As the time kept ticking away, the Minutemen were able to get down field to shoot one final shot with under a minute left to tie the score but it was blocked by a Skutt defender.

Lexington lost one to two as their outstanding season came to a halt.

Moro scored his 17th goal of the season and goalie, Erik Lopez recorded seven saves that ended his season with a total of 87.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more from our boys. We told them before the game, they better leave everything on the field, and I truly believe they did. I think one of the things I’m very proud of and I don’t talk about enough is the character of our boys. On the field, these kids are fun to watch and they respect the game,” stated Lemus.

When speaking on the character and the drive that pushed the boys to fight until the end, Lemus said, “That’s Lexington, that’s our community. If you know a little bit about Lexington, you know our families and you know how much they fight every day to feed their kids and to provide better opportunities for their families and that translates over to these boys. We try to remind them to be humble, to be hungry and that everything you get you’re going to have to earn because nobody is going to give it to you.”

“We will be back here again next year; I fully believe that in my heart,” Lemus stated.