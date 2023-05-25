Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LEXINGTON — A beautiful evening of baseball took place on Wednesday, May 24 as the Heartland Chevrolet juniors and the Pinnacle Bank seniors battled the field against Holdrege.

The Lexington juniors got off on the wrong foot in the first inning as Holdrege scored five runs.

In the second inning, Greysen McFarland scored on a grounder from Avery Lul. McFarland’s score was the only run that Lexington saw in the five innings.

Pitching for Heartland Chevrolet was Croix Leibert with three strikeouts, three walks, eight runs allowed and nine hits allowed. Jonah Brian had two hits allowed, one run allowed and one walk.

Batting for Lexington was Lul with one at bat, one hit and one RBI.

Lexington lost one to nine.

SENIORS

Lexington held a tie game in the sixth inning that pushed the game out into nine innings.

Both of the teams came out swinging in the first inning as Lexington scored five and Holdrege scored four.

In the second inning, Lexington took the lead after scoring one run from Daylen Naylor and a steal at home from Daven Naylor.

Holdrege looked to tie the game in the third inning but only scored on one run.

The fourth and fifth innings were quiet as both teams fought to keep one another from scoring.

Going into the top of the sixth inning, Lexington held a two score lead which didn’t last long as Holdrege came out to take the lead after three runs scored.

Lexington’s Jase Carpenter scored in the bottom of the sixth inning with only one out to tie the game at eight.

In the top of the seventh inning, Lexington went three up and three out on the mound to keep Holdrege from scoring. Holdrege’s defense on the field kept Lexington from scoring in the bottom of the inning.

With a tie game at eight, both teams battled in the eighth inning to take the lead was deemed unsuccessful and pushed the game into a ninth inning.

The ninth inning fell apart for Lexington as Holdrege looked to take the win. Holdrege went on to score five runs in the top of the inning and Lexington had nothing to answer for it in the bottom of the inning.

Lexington lost eight to 13.

On the mound, Levi Converse had four strikeouts, three walks, seven runs allowed and five hits allowed. Daylen Naylor had four strikeouts, two walks, six runs allowed and seven hits allowed. Jase Carpenter had one strikeout.

Up to bat for Lexington was Daylen Naylor with four at bats and one run scored. Daven Naylor had five at bats, one run scored and three hits. Carpenter had three at bats, two runs scored, two walks and two hits. Jacksen Konrad had five at bats, one run scored, four hits and three RBIs. Greysen Strauss had three at bats, one run scored and one walk. Ubaldo Anaya had four at bats, one run scored and one walk. Conlan Kjar had five at bats, one run scored, one hit and two RBIs. Dru Truax had five at bats, three hits and two RBIs. Croix Leibert had three at bats and one hit.

The Lexington juniors and seniors took on Gothenburg on Friday, May 26.