Lexington Area Community Choir performs 13th annual concert

LEXINGTON —The 13th annual performance of the Lexington Area Community Choir, LACC, this year was a show called, “Joy! A Gospel Christmas Celebration.”
The show was performed twice over the weekend on Friday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Lexington Middle School auditorium. The show was composed and arranged by Joel Raney.
This year the choir was made up of 53 people from Bertrand, Cozad, Elwood, Eustis, Holdrege, Johnson Lake, Lexington and Sumner. The choir was under the direction of Connie Smets, her third year of directing the LACC. The concert this year was narrated by Pastor Eddie Mariel of the First Presbyterian Church.
The show included the songs, “All on a Silent Night,” “Sing Joy!,” “Waiting,” “A Song in the Air,” “Jesus, What a Wonderful Child,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Tell it on the Mountain,” “Sing Joy! Reprise,” and the encore, “Take it to the Lord in Prayer.”
“Our goal each year for the Lex Area Community Choir is to give a gift of music to the community. As they’ve done each year, the choir stepped up and did their best and that’s all anyone can ask!” said LACC director Connie Smets, “There is a myth that quilters have long been purposefully adding one mistake in their final pieces to indicate that no one is perfect except God so I’ll go along with that and say we didn’t do a “perfect” job but we’re still confident God was happy with our efforts.”
During an intermission, members of the children’s choir from the Evangelical Free Church, performed, this included Ana Santos, Emilia Santos, Jose Santos, Deliah Santos, Andres Santos, Esteban Santos, Franklin Arrega, Jimena Gonzalez, Sophia Gonzales. They were directed by Esther Santos and accompaniment was provided by David Santos.
Prelude music to the concert was provided by Tucker Knauss, Millie Pepplitsch, Lorelai Rickertsen, Juni Leet, Jayden Sitorius, Cyrus Rhea, Seth Rhea, Ariel Rhea and Emily Woodside.
Preparations for the concert start long before the official Christmas season does, the choir began meeting on the last week of September to prepare for their two performances in December.
Practices were held at different locations each week, including the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, LexChristian Church and the Lexington Middle School.
The choir extended a thank you to the people who ran the sound systems during rehearsals including, Mike Hodges, Cassie Green, Ken Hammond, Sheri Giesbrecht, Mary Reed and Linda Anthony.
The choir took time to practice in their different sections, soprano, alto, tenor and bass. Sectionals were directed by Connie Jackson, David Santos, Sheri Giesbrecht, Alissa Rhea and Connie Smets.
“It’s a joy directing the choir and I thank them for their patience with me! It takes a great deal of time commitment away from families to rehearse once a week for nearly two and a half months. What the general public may not know is that Sheri Giesbrecht and I start working on the production months before, typically in June or July, by making various behind-the-scenes decisions and laying groundwork for schedules and coordinating volunteer duties,” Smets said, “The choir is also in charge of providing the cookies that the audience enjoyed, many of the choir donated money during Give Big Lex and also sponsored ads in the written program, as well as bringing items for the Food Pantry. They are truly a “giving” bunch.”
Smets also thanked all of the concert sponsors, the donors during their goodwill offering and everyone who brought in items for the food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.