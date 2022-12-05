Lexington Area Community Choir hosts 14th Annual Christmas concert

LEXINGTON — After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community members once again were able to enjoy the music of the Lexington Area Community Choir during their 14th Annual Christmas Concert.

LACC Director Sheri Giesbrecht had said the choir members are “hungry and eager,” to be able to get back together after not being able to perform since 2019.

“The bonds of friendship we’ve created over thirteen years of LACC concerts came to a sudden halt in 2020. This huge void I experienced when we were no longer going to meet together in our usual 10-week schedule of rehearsals, preparing for our annual Christmas concerts, was something I could hardly withstand. How I missed my choir family,” Giesbrecht wrote.

She said the LACC was feeling hopeful they could perform in 2021, but those feelings were dashed after another COVID variant threatened the community. It was decided that protecting the health of the singers was of utmost concern and the decision was made to wait one more year.

The choir numbers were slightly down this year, Giesbrecht noted, due to age, moves or conflicting schedules. However, there were eight new singers who joined up with the choir this year.

This year the choir was made up of 50 members from the communities of Lexington, Bertrand, Cozad, Elwood, Eustis, Johnson Lake, Oconto and Sumner.

For their 14th annual concert, the LACC performed the show, “Joy Has Dawned,” arranged by Lloyd Larson, on Friday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Of the show, Giesbrecht wrote, “it is a Christmas message of joy and becomes the central theme that is woven throughout this musical. It contains eight different selections of both new and familiar carols and spirituals and is filled with the joy of the season.”

“The message embraces the hope that we have in both the good days and the bad, that joy has dawned upon the world, giving us something to celebrate,” Giesbrecht concluded.

The choir’s opening song was “The New Lord’s Prayer,” under the direction of LACC’s other director, Connie Smets.

The shows musical pieces included, “How Great Our Joy!, Joy In the Morning, Mary Had A Baby, Gloria in Excelsis Deo!, Jesus, Joy of the Highest Heaven, Brightest and Best of the Stars, Joy Had Dawned and Jesus Christ is Born!”

LACC member Deb Wells was a featured soloist during, “Mary Had a Baby,” and father and daughter, Justin and Madison Bosak, sang a duet during, “Jesus, Joy of the Highest Heaven.”

In “Brightest and Best of the Stars,” the LACC was joined by members of a children’s choir under the direction of Brenda Brayton.

The choir’s closing piece was titled, “The Gift,” and the song incorporated words and music from the well-known Christmas carol, “The Little Drummer Boy.”

During the song, Benjamin Morton, a fifth grader from Elwood, appeared on stage as the Little Drummer Boy. This was Morton’s first time on stage performing.

During the intermission, piano students of Alissa Rhea, Oakley Burson, Declan Burson, Loc Burson, Josue Casanova, Piper Hansen, Tilly Hansen, Jack Saulsbury, Selah Scherr, Nehemiah Scherr and Alek Snell, all played different Christmas tunes.

Overall, Giesbrecht said she was “very pleased,” with the performances and was happy for the opportunity to get back together with the veteran and new singers this year. She said it was “heartwarming,” to see how many people in the community turned out to see the choir.

Giesbrecht took time to thank the countless number of people and organizations that helped make the 14th annual Christmas concerts a success. She noted their corporate sponsors who helped make the concerts a reality this year and Lexington Public Schools for the use of facilities.

“Heartfelt thanks goes to the family members who have allowed their loved ones to be a part of the LACC and all it involves for the past 10 weeks. For many families, you have supported them for 14 years,” Giesbrecht wrote.

Barring any other once in a century-world changing events, Giesbrecht said she is already looking forward to the 15th annual LACC Christmas concerts.