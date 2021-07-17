Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce hosts annual golf tournament

JOHNSON LAKE — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual golf tournament at Lakeside Country Club at Johnson Lake on Wednesday, July 14.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year 10 teams took part in the tournament. The event has been held annually, most recently playing around a partially flooded golf course in 2019 and finding a time to play while COVID-19 cases waned temporarily in mid-2020.

The tournament was organized this year by Administrative Assistant Cynthia Boyd and Lauren Daberkow and Pat Tysdal. Platte Valley Auto Mart sponsored the hole in one challenge, where a Jeep Rubicon was up for grabs.

The funds received during the tournament are used for the operation of the chamber as well as projects throughout the year designated by the board to help sponsor or support businesses and activities in the community.