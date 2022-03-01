Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 Chamber and Farmer Rancher Banquet

LEXINGTON — It was an evening to take time to pause and recognize Lexington community members businesses efforts during these extraordinary and trying times. The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their 2022 Chamber and Farmer Rancher Banquet on Friday, Feb. 25.

The event was hosted at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant.

Chamber president Zach Blessin welcomed everyone to the event, he stated he felt like they just got done planning the last banquet, which occurred in June 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. This year’s banquet was hosted during its traditional time.

City of Lexington Assistant Manager Dennis Burnside got the awards ceremony started with the Friend of Tourism Award. Burnside has accepted the 2021 tourism award on behalf of the City of Lexington for his work on the directional signs throughout the community.

This award is given to an individual or tourism entity who has worked hard to promote the Lexington and Dawson County area. The 2021 award was presented to Chad Dolan.

“Our recipient this year does know cars and he knows even more about car racing. He has been at the heart of racing for decades. After he came to the Convention and Tourism Committee to talk about his experience in the field, I for one, became convinced that he must be the foremost authority on race promoting in Central Nebraska, maybe all of Nebraska,” Burnside said.

“Yes, Chad Dolan brought the true meaning to ‘a new beginning,’ when this marketing genius came out of semi-retirement to accept the position as promoter of the Dawson County Raceway,” Burnside continued.

Burnside said they asked a few people who work with Chad about their impressions, and here is a sampling of what we heard:

“Chad worked hard to get the raceway rebuilt. He took care of the sponsors, fans, racers, and the community. He got everyone on their feet and involved.”

“Chad did all of the leg work finding sponsors every Sunday night with lots of giveaways and prizes for the fans. They gave away 100 hotdogs and 100 cokes for the first 100 fans in the stands. Spinning the famed prize wheel sent people home with flat-screen televisions, bicycles, and cash prizes, just to name a few.”

“The back-to-school night grew bigger each year with hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies. His love for racing and the passion for Dawson County reflect in the success of the racetrack over the past few years. It truly is the “Best Show on Dirt!”

Dolan said he attended his first race in 1985 and little did he know that he would be involved in racing in some capacity for the next 37 years. Dolan began racing with his family in 1988.

Dolan retired from active racing at the end of 2015, but in 2019 with the raceway without a promoter, he stepped up into the positon. “I felt the responsibility to give back to the community and the race track that had given me so much,” Dolan said.

With the help of local and regional sponsors, employees, and the chamber of commerce, Dolan said the average number of race teams grew from 40 to 87 and attendance grew from 350 to 1,700.

Dolan thanked a myriad of sponsors who had helped make everything a success.

The next award was the Presidential Award, presented by Lexington Regional Health Center’s Director of Finance Tara Naprstek.

The award recognizes extraordinary leadership and commitment throughout the community of Lexington and was presented to John Hakonson, Superintendent of Lexington Public Schools.

“He has been a true leader in education as he helps navigate the Lexington Public School district amidst the very challenging times of the pandemic. Since the beginning of the outbreak, he has continually kept our staff, students, and community at the forefront of his educational planning. He has stayed actively informed about the pandemic by connecting with the medical and educational communities at both the local and state levels,” Naprstek said.

“He continually monitors the risks and gauges the safety of the learning environment in Lexington Public Schools for all staff and students. He understands that when staff and students are able to attend school in person, there are benefits to their physical and mental well-being, as well as students’ overall academic performance. He leads a great team of educators doing great things for their students, each other, and their community. We couldn’t do it without him,” Naperstek concluded.

Hakonson was not able to attend the banquet, but Lexington School Board President Garth Mins accepted the award on his behalf.

Mins said when he was first running for school board he asked pervious board members about tips or pointers. The one thing everyone said was, “Don’t lose John.”

“There is a clear reason why he is being presented this award,” Mins said, “It didn’t take me long to realize why the (past board members) said that, he cares about the teachers, the students and the staff. He truly cares about the community.”

Since the 2020 Jim Kelly Award winner was unable to be present at the June 2021 banquet, the award was presented during this banquet.

LRHC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff had the opportunity to present the 2020 award to a former co-worker, Jim Hain.

Bartruff first provided some background on the Jim Kelly Award saying, “The award is named for long-time Lexington resident Mr. Jim Kelly. Mr. Kelly was the publisher of the Lexington Clipper and the Dawson County Herald for 39 years. His greatest passions were his dedication to Lexington and developing the Municipal Airport. He served as a member of the Lexington Airport Authority for 31 years.

“Kelly also served on the Lexington Business Improvement District in the 1980’s and as a member of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce. Jim was one of the original coordinators of the Lexington Labor Day Extravaganza and building the Centennial Park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the city’s name change from Plum Creek to Lexington,” she said.

Of Hain, Bartruff said, “This year our award recipient is someone who has dedicated his life to making a Lexington a great community for everyone. He has lived in Lexington for over forty years with his wife. He and his wife raised three daughters who attended and graduated from Lexington Public Schools. His profession was that of service and helping people heal from injuries. Our recipient is Mr. Jim Hain. Jim served as a Physical Therapist for many years with Tri-County Hospital and Lexington Regional Health Center. For the past few years, until Jim’s retirement, he served as Chief Operating Office at LRHC.”

“As most of us know, Jim’s passion outside of the hospital was his family and tennis. Jim has loved the game of tennis and promoted it throughout the community. He was one of the founders of the Lexington Labor Day Tennis Tournament. He also coached at Lexington High School many future tennis players to love the sport that he holds so dear,” Bartruff said.

“Jim has also served in many key roles at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, the Lexington Conventions and Tourism Board, Johnson Lakes Trails organization, and many others. His dedication and passion for Lexington and sharing our story with others throughout Nebraska is amazing,” Bartruff concluded.

Hain expressed his surprise at being chosen for the award and in the end thanked everyone.

For the 2021 Jim Kelly Award, Orthman Community YMCA Association Business Manager/Human Resources Amy Adams also got to present the award to a co-worker, CEO Riley Gruntorad.

“Riley attended UNK to receive his Health and Physical Education degree and later received his Master’s in Educational Administration from Chadron State University. He worked for Lexington Public Schools for five years, working three years in the SPED department and two years as the assistant AD. He has coached High School and Middle School Basketball and every spring you will find him volunteering at the Bader invite,” Adams said.

“In August of 2015 Riley was hired as the Executive Director of the Orthman Community YMCA, and later became the CEO of YMCA of the Prairie, which consists of Holdrege, Lexington and Gothenburg. At the time the Orthman Community YMCA had just built a new facility, and Riley brought new ideas and strategies to enhance the mission and values of the Y in our community,” said Adams.

“Riley previously served as a member of the Lexington Airport Authority. He currently serves on the Optimist Club and the Methodist Church council.” Adams concluded.

Incoming Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce President Elissa Martin presented the 2021 Business of the Year Award to Lexington Regional Health Center.

“Our Business of the Year began as Tri-County Hospital in 1976. What started out as a 40 bed hospital is now transformed into Lexington Regional Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital offering inpatient, outpatient, surgical, emergency and obstetric services. Over the years LRHC has expanded to add the Outpatient Services Center as well as Family Medicine Specialists Clinic that has 15 providers including doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants,” Martin said.

“From the very beginning Lexington Regionals mission was to continue a proud tradition of providing outstanding medical care. Lexington Regional Health Center invests their resources close to home and continues to evaluate the needs of the community. The LRHC team is dedicated to patients receiving highest quality care that exceeds expectations while always putting the patient’s safety first,” said Martin.

Some of their patients said the following comments:

“We are so in love with this hospital and the wonderful specialists that they are bringing in.”

“Its great to come up here and have your neighbor or your friend helping you.”

“The hospital is a very critical piece to this community, if the hospital continues to move forward the community will follow suit.”

“I’m extremely grateful that we had a team here like we did. It was an awesome experience. I was amazed at the lengths they went to make sure that my family’s needs were met.”

Employees noted:

“I love seeing people do better, we come here to work and do a job but nothing is more rewarding then to see how that impacts the patients personally and their families, it is very, very rewarding.”

"The teamwork here at Lexington Regional Health Center is amazing. Co-workers become family members, you see each other in the community, they become friends. Everybody works together towards our mission.”

"One of my favorite aspects of working at Lexington Regional Health Center is giving back to the community in which we serve. Whether it's volunteering at the local movie theater or working the concessions stands at the Friday night games with my family."

“Our team always comes together for each other. I am so grateful for my coworkers and proud to be a part of the LRHC team.”

“These past few years battling the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for each and every one of us either personally or through our businesses. The hospital helped the entire community by providing education on COVID-19, hosting countless vaccine clinics and overall has been a great resource during this unprecedented time,” Martin concluded.

LRHC CEO Leslie Marsh and Board of Director’s Chairman Rob Anderson both came forward to accept the award. They both noted that it takes the entire LRHC team for their operation to be a success.

After a short intermission, the awards transitioned over to the agricultural awards, which were presented by KRVN’s Clay Patton.

This year’s Ag Employee of the Year Award was presented to Randy Carroll with Eilers Machine and Welding.

“For those who don’t know, Randy works for Eilers Machine and Welding and has been a loyal asset to the business since November 26, 1990. A little back story, before Randy started at Eilers, he worked for Ag Valley Sales serving the local Ag community just as he does now for around 10 years. At the time, Randy was keeping his options open to potentially switching jobs because he wasn’t keen on moving to Columbus when the business decided to make the move,” Patton said.

“He decided to visit a job fair 32 years ago that was actually held right here at this very location (Kirks). Randy walked into Kirks that day with an open mind, across the room he saw a man at an open table who wasn’t visiting with anyone at the moment, so he decided to approach him. Brian Eilers, the founder of Eilers Machine and Welding, greeted him and they carried on a conversation. Little did Randy know at the time, Brian had previously called Ag Valley Sales when he found out they were moving locations. He was hoping they might have some quality employees that didn’t want to make the move to Columbus. The HR department gave Brian Randy’s name,” said Patton.

“When Randy approached Brian that day in Kirks, Brian offered that he could come work for a couple hours at the shop when he got off work from Ag Valley at 4:00. Randy figured there was nothing to lose, so he did. After about 2 weeks of that he took the plunge and committed to dedicating his days to Eilers Machine and Welding,” said Patton.

“Not only is he dedicated to his work and employers, he’s dedicated to everyone who walks in the door and providing them with precision work in a timely manner, and especially to his family. Randy has four kids and a wife who mean the world to him, and he would do absolutely anything for them. Just ask his wife, Tootie,” Patton said.

“Eilers Machine has received countless praises on behalf of Randy. Things like ‘our combine broke down right in the middle of harvest and Randy had us up and running by the next morning’ or ‘I had a break down on the road and limped in on 2.5 axles, one hour later they had me rolling again. And for a repair that may have cost hundreds at any other shop, they left my wallet happy too. Randy turned my terrible morning, (with no end in sight), into a laughable 2 hour delay,” Patton said.

“You are so loved by the entire Eilers Machine and Welding family and we are so excited to be able to honor you with the Ag Employee of the Year,” Eilers Machine and Welding stated.

Carroll noted that he was indeed surprised and he noted his co-workers ability to keep a secret, “You guys are good,” he said.

The next award was the Agri-Service Award and is awarded to a business or individual for outstanding effort and commitment to agriculture and the Lexington Community.

This year’s award was presented to Bill’s Volume Sales, Inc.

“Bill's Volume Sales, Inc. was started in 1963 by William J. Pullen in Central City, Nebraska. He had the opportunity to open another location in Lexington in late 1996, at 1608 N Adams Street, across from the high school,” Patton said.

“The location expanded when Bill purchased the building at 75470 Road 435 on the east side of town in 2016. Shortly after the purchase, there was a catastrophic fire, which destroyed the building. The new facility built over 2007-2008 allowed BVS to install additional heavy-duty cranes and equipment to accommodate the larger mixers that were now being repaired. After the move to the new facility, additional shop repair and mechanic staff here added to utilize the larger space. This location also was a great move to serve customers better with easier access,” said Patton.

“Bill's Volume Sales, Inc., offers complete sales and service for ROTO-MIX® feed mixers, which includes horizontal, rotary, and vertical mixers, from 270 to 1505 cubic feet. In addition to ROTO-MIX®, Bill's Volume Sales, Inc. offers service for all major brands of feed mixers and, has over 2 million dollars in parts inventory for mixers. We also have in-house electronic scale repair and diesel repair,” Patton said.

Our mission is “We are committed to unparalleled service and innovation for the livestock feeding industry while building relationships to help our customers be successful. We are also dedicated to providing our team members with a great place to work,” according to Bill’s Volume Sales.

“We strive to help our customers keep their cattle fed, no matter if it is a Saturday night, Sunday, or holiday. We are grateful to have great cattle feeders as our customers, and a great employee team of 19 members working together,” Bill’s Volume Sales stated.

Patton announced that the Farm Family of the Year award would be presented to the family of Bill and Donna Stewart. He read a history of the family prepared by Barb Batie. (The full story can be read on online or page 1 of the paper.)

Bill Stewart and his family came forward and he thanked his wife, Donna, for her years of support and he also thanked the Lexington community.