JOHNSON LAKE — For the first time in several years, the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce’s main fundraiser, their golf tournament, sold out.
Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce board president Barry McFarland said 18 teams representing area businesses took part this year, with some even having to be put on a waiting list.
The tournament took place on Wednesday, July 15 at Lakeside Country Club at Johnson Lake.
“We have a great crew that helped put this together especially Lauren Daberkow and Pat Tysdal, Cynthia Boyd our Administrative Assistant, Sarah Neben our former Executive Director, members from the Board of Directors as well as business partners like Heartland Chevrolet and Vic Gomez who helped arrange our “Hole in One” sponsorship car and USA Communications who set up a prize hole for participants to win a TV,” said McFarland.
He continued, “Our business sponsors also have been so generous in donating as hole sponsors and flag prize sponsors to make this a fun event.”
McFarland said the funds received during the tournament are used for the operation of the chamber as well as projects throughout the year designated by the board to help sponsor or support businesses and activities in the community.
“This event is just a great time for our business community to get together and network. The chamber is so thankful for the help of Lauren Daberkow and Pat Tysdal for setting up the teams and managing our registration and for the help and support of Lakeside Golf Course in preparing a great time for everyone,” McFarland said.
