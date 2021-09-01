Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce announces new Executive Director

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Mrs. Heather Heinemann has been hired to be the Executive Director of the Chamber.

Heather has served as the General Manager of the Lexington Clipper-Herald since 2013. Before that she has held positions at Park Avenue Estates (Avamere), Elwood Care Center and Tyson Foods. Heather has also been serving as the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce during the 2021 term.

Heinemann will begin her official duties as Executive Director beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021.

“We could not be more excited for the future of the chamber and of our community with Heather coming on board as our director. Heather brings a wealth of experience and leadership in this position as well as a deep love and connection for Lexington and our business community.” said Zach Blessin, President of the LACC.

The mission of the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is to create and maintain a favorable business climate in the Lexington area by representing the collective interest of business and by becoming involved in other aspects of the community that affect our quality of life.