LEXINGTON — After the conclusion of the 2022-2023 wrestling season, Minuteman Head Coach Karl Degengardt announced his resignation as he steps down from the head coaching position to move closer to his family.

Degengardt was the Minutemen head coach for nine years and coached four individual State Champions, several Runner-ups and numerous state medalists. He coached the 2018 team that finished third at State. In 2017, Degengardt was named the Western Nebraska Wrestling Coach of the Year.

Lexington looked to wrestling assist Varsity coach, Mark Burson, as the next Head Coach. On Tuesday, May 16, Lexington’s Athletic Director Phil Truax announced the hiring of Burson as the new Head Coach.

“What truly excites me about stepping into the position as Head Coach for the Minutemen is the potential we have to make an impact on the lives of young athletes. Our wrestlers have already achieved remarkable success, both on and off the mat, and I believe we can build upon that foundation,” stated Burson.

A native of Gretna, Burson studied his undergraduate at UNK that focused on 7-12th grade Physical Science Education. He has two Master’s Degrees in Curriculum and Instruction with a specialization in educational technology and another in 7-12th grade Administration.

During his high school career, Burson was a part of the wrestling and track teams.

Burson moved to Lexington in 2008 when he was hired as a Middle School Assistant. In 2010, Burson was promoted to the Varsity Assistant Wrestling coach. He also was an assistant for the varsity football and track teams.

Before his move to Lexington, Burson was a coach at Kimball Junior/Senior High School from 2005 to 2008 where he was an assistant coach for football and wrestling. Burson taught Middle School Science there as well.

Truax stated, “Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team. He is driven by a genuine desire to help his athletes reach their full potential. His extensive coaching experiences, coupled with his dedication to the sport are great indicators of the bright future that the LHS Boys Wrestling program has.”

“I am genuinely excited about the opportunities that lie before us. Our practice room has a group of great people, and we have a wealth of returning talent. It is important that we continue to make strides in our offseason training, but overall I am excited to get started,” said Burson.