Lexington and Elwood cowboys and cowgirls score well at 48th Annual Elwood Rodeo

ELWOOD — Cowboys and cowgirls took to the Elwood Rodeo arena during two scorching hot nights on Thursday July 29 and Friday, July 30.
Claudia Rhodes was crowned as the 2021 Elwood Rodeo Queen, she will be a freshman at Ogallala High School this year and is active in 4-H and plays basketball. She is the daughter of Stan and Kimberly Rhodes.
KRVN’s Clay Patton announced the rodeo this year, stating this was the first one he had ever done.
Three Lexington residents placed in the calf roping event Cody Rieker won the event with a time of 9.5 seconds and took home $527.79. Patrick Martin placed third in calf roping with a time of 10.7 seconds and took home $345.80. Colton Vossler placed sixth with a time of 13.9 and earned $91.00.
Another Lexington native, Dalton Kunkee won the steer wrestling event with a time of 5.3 seconds and took home $421.63.
Elwood’s Jaycee Wooters came in third in the barrel racing with a time of 16.41 seconds and took home $358.92.
This is the 48th year the Elwood Rodeo was hosted, it was one of the few events that was able to be held last year, when nearly all other activities were shut down due to COVID-19.
Bareback
- Tanner Rupprecht, Campbell: 73
- Rob Keeney, Callaway: 64
Steer Wrestling
- Dalton Kunkee, Lexington: 5.3
- Cord Hesseltine, Arnold: 5.5
- Parker Johnston, Curtis: 6.1
- Jeff Johnston, Thedford: 7.5
- Dru Melvin, Hebron: 8.1
Breakaway Roping
- Brook Jamison, Ashby: 2.8
- George Lage, Sutherland: 2.8
- Makenzie Wilson, Lemoyne: 3.0
- Brooke McCully, Mullen: 3.2
- Whitney Jennings, Seneca: 3.6
- Bodelle Mueller, Sutherland: 3.6
Saddle Bronc
- Ridge Ward, Martin, S.D.: 69
- Joseph Whitelock, Hastings: 68
Calf Roping
- Cody Rieker, Lexington: 9.5
- Jess Woodward, Dupree, S.D.: 9.9
- Patrick Martin, Lexington: 10.7
- Clete Scheer, Elsmere, 12.3
- Jake Ross, Callaway: 12.6
- Colton Vossler, Lexington: 13.9
Team Roping
- Lucas Phillips, Oberlin, Kan., and Chris Sherman, Colby, Kan.: 5.8
- Colten Storer, Sutherland and Corey Larsen, Whitman: 6.3
- Nathan Poss, Scotia and Will Frerichs, Bayard, 6.3
- Jeff Johnston, Thedford and Quincy Opela, Stapleton: 6.4
- Brook Jamison, Ashby and Monte Jamison, Ashby: 6.9
- Brent Charlton, North Platte and Jate Saults, Big Springs: 7.0
Mixed Team Roping
- Mercedes Trenary, Arthur and Bret Trenary, Salida, Colo.: 6.8
- Lacey Camp, Arthur and Gunner Walker, Arthur: 7.9
- Ginalee Sinner, Sargent and Quincy Opela, Stapleton: 8.0
- Shawnee Sherwood, Grace, Idaho and Owen Perkins, Pinedale, Ariz.: 8.0
- Shelby Hinkle, Wallace and Kaleb Hinkle, Wallace: 8.5
- Makayla Wray, Ord and Mark Wray, Ord: 8.9
Barrel Racing
- Branda Marsh, Thedford: 16.34
- Cheryl Wallace, Broken Bow: 16.38
- Jaycee Wooters, Elwood: 16.48
- Rachel Hanson, Walton: 16.48
- Ivy Hurst, Springer, Okla.: 16.50
- Ginalee Sinner, Broken Bow: 16.53
Bull Riding
- Jett Sjeklocha, Hayes Center: 75