Lexington and Elwood cowboys and cowgirls score well at 48th Annual Elwood Rodeo

ELWOOD — Cowboys and cowgirls took to the Elwood Rodeo arena during two scorching hot nights on Thursday July 29 and Friday, July 30.

Claudia Rhodes was crowned as the 2021 Elwood Rodeo Queen, she will be a freshman at Ogallala High School this year and is active in 4-H and plays basketball. She is the daughter of Stan and Kimberly Rhodes.

KRVN’s Clay Patton announced the rodeo this year, stating this was the first one he had ever done.

Three Lexington residents placed in the calf roping event Cody Rieker won the event with a time of 9.5 seconds and took home $527.79. Patrick Martin placed third in calf roping with a time of 10.7 seconds and took home $345.80. Colton Vossler placed sixth with a time of 13.9 and earned $91.00.

Another Lexington native, Dalton Kunkee won the steer wrestling event with a time of 5.3 seconds and took home $421.63.

Elwood’s Jaycee Wooters came in third in the barrel racing with a time of 16.41 seconds and took home $358.92.

This is the 48th year the Elwood Rodeo was hosted, it was one of the few events that was able to be held last year, when nearly all other activities were shut down due to COVID-19.

Bareback