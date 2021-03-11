LEXINGTON ALUMNI ASSOCIATION PLANS FOR 2021 BANQUET

LEXINGTON- The Lexington Alumni Association has been making plans for the 130th Annual Alumni Banquet to be held June 19, 2021. However due to the Two Rivers guidelines the Lexington High School is following, we have made the difficult decision to again cancel it for this year. The graduating classes ending in “1” would have been the honored classes this year.

The alumni board has been speaking with members of the honor classes and held a meeting in February. Each class is encouraged to continue plan a gathering in accordance with the guide lines Two Rivers has put out. The class representatives that we have been speaking with are: 1951-Rose Hibberd Jelden; 1961-David Stubbs; 1971-Lynee Hardesty McGuire; 1981-Rod Reynolds; 1991-Kim Ziebell Glaze; 2001-Jeremy Roberts; 2011-Cicely Batie and Abigail Zitterkopfa. We have meetings scheduled for April 12, 2021 and May10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Generation Center. Any alumni are welcome to join us.