Lexington alumna receives vet tech scholarship

CURTIS — Aileen Reynosa-Esquivel of Lexington knew she wanted a career in health care, particularly working in a veterinary field with all types of animals, small, large, exotic and wildlife.

Once she stepped into her college classes in the fall of 2019 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, however, she soon learned that her training as a veterinary technician surprisingly drew her to agriculture, too.

“It’s a different environment for me. I never grew up in an ag-based background so being exposed to all of this here wasn’t scary at all,” the sophomore says.

Last month, the graduate of Lexington High School and first-generation college student, received exciting news from Barbara Berg, chair of the Veterinary Technology Systems at NCTA.

“We are pleased to inform you we have awarded the 2020 Aksarben Veterinary Technology Scholarship to Aileen Anahi Reynosa-Esquivel who has completed 61 hours of classwork at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture,” Jack Round of the Omaha-based Aksarben Foundation wrote in a letter to the scholarship donors, Kent Forney, DVM, and his wife, Shelley, of Lincoln.