LEXINGTON — The 2021 Lexington High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the LHS football game against York on Friday, Oct. 22.
Francisco “King Kong” Acosta-Garcia, son of Bessy Garcia, was crowned Homecoming King. He is involved in band and choir and has lettered in band.
Angie Diaz, daughter of Mark and Maria Diaz, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is involved in speech, mock trial, One-Act, marching band, concert band and student council.
The Homecoming candidates were chosen by the LHS seniors and then voted on by the student body.
Lexington 2021 Homecoming Royalty, Candidates and Marching Band Show