 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lexington 2021 Homecoming Royalty
0 comments
featured

Lexington 2021 Homecoming Royalty

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON — The 2021 Lexington High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the LHS football game against York on Friday, Oct. 22.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Francisco “King Kong” Acosta-Garcia, son of Bessy Garcia, was crowned Homecoming King. He is involved in band and choir and has lettered in band.

Angie Diaz, daughter of Mark and Maria Diaz, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is involved in speech, mock trial, One-Act, marching band, concert band and student council.

The Homecoming candidates were chosen by the LHS seniors and then voted on by the student body.

Lexington 2021 Homecoming Royalty, Candidates and Marching Band Show

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics