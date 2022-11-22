Lex school board enters rental agreement with county for wrestling practice space

LEXINGTON — As the need for additional wrestling practice space has arisen this season, the Lexington school board approved an agreement to rent space in the Dawson County Annex Building.

Superintendent John Hakonson said since girls wrestling was approved as a sanctioned sport, the interest in the activity has exploded across the state, including Lexington. Mark Burson noted there were around 40 girls joining the middle school team.

To accommodate the needs of the middle school and high school wrestling teams there is need for additional practice space. The agreement with Dawson County reflects a lease payment of $6,000 for 7,000 square feet of space during the wrestling season from Nov. 15 to Feb. 15.

The agreement would allow the teams to practice after school and not have to roll up and store mats after each practice. It was noted that renting the space would allow particpation to stay high and the wrestling coaches were in favor.

Board member Travis Maloley said the agreement works for this season, but he would like to find ways to use the district’s facilities in the future.

The board approved the rental agreement.

The 2021-2022 district financial audit was presented to the board from the district’s auditor, Almquist, Maltzahn, Galloway & Luth. It was noted the district received a clean audit, an unmodified opinion.

The board approved adoption of “Nebraska’s College and Career Ready Standards for Math.” It was noted the Nebraska Department of Education recently passed these standards and the district adopts these as a matter of course.

Also approved was the district’s classified and specialized staff evaluation form, this form was revised to reflect staff who are not teachers, such as, nurses, psychologists, speech pathologists, instructional coaches, librarians, counselors, program coordinators, reading specialists and others.

There was an out of state travel request by the boys head soccer coach, Joel Lemus, to take team members to the Iowa Western Soccer Camp in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Feb. 4. This is the first time district students would attend the camp. The request was approved.

During the report period, LHS principal Audrey Downey noted the 2021-2022 Minuteman Yearbook Staff received their third Cornhusker award from the Nebraska High School Press Association on Oct. 17 in Lincoln. This is the highest award a staff can receive through the NHSPA. Erica Brockmoller is the LHS Journalism Teacher and Year Book Advisor.

Hakonson presented the parent-teacher conference participation report. There were 75.1 percent of parents who attended the conferences, with the highest numbers being ELA and elementary parents.

Hakonson offered his congratulations to girls and boys cross-country teams and coaches for qualifying for the state meet, held on Oct.21 at the Kearney Country Club, and to the boys for a second state championship in a row.

Congratulations to LHS Marching Band members and directors for receiving a superior rating at the NSBA State Marching Contest in Kearney on Oct. 22, Hakonson said.

Congratulations were also offered to Sam Jilka and Joel Lemus for being selected as NFHS NSAA state coaches of the year in boys cross-country and boys soccer, respectively.

The board then entered closed session to discuss collective bargaining with the Lexington Education Association for the 2022-2024 contract years. The negotiated agreement amendment was approved after the board exited closed session.