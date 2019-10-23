Lex’s Cyrus Rhea accepted into the 2019 All-State Band

Each year, approximately 3,000 of the best high school musicians in the state audition for the Nebraska All-State Band, Chorus, Jazz Band and Orchestra which are sponsored by the Nebraska Music Education Association.
Selection as a member of one of these groups is one of the highest music honors attainable in Nebraska. Mr. Matthew Rom, Director of Band Affairs for the Nebraska Music Education Association, is pleased to announce that Cyrus Rhea from Lexington High School will be among the 160 students selected to be a part of the 2019 All-State Band. Guest conductor for the group will be Colonel Jason Fettig, Director of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.
The All-State Band will rehearse Thursday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 23 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, the host site of the 2019 NMEA Conference/ Clinic. A final public concert will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
Photo courtesy of Art Banderas.
