Lex marching band earns overall champion at Links competition

LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band brought home eight awards from the Links Marching Band Contest, including overall grand champion, which was held at Lincoln High School on Saturday.
Links was the first marching band competition the 235 member band took place in this year, after practicing since August. The band competed against other schools like Kearney, Lincoln East, Grand Island, Beatrice, Aurora, Seward, Lincoln and even Thomas Jefferson High School from Missouri.
Lexington’s performance must have impressed the judges because after all the scores were tallied up, they had earned eight awards in total.
These included:
-A superior, the highest rank, for performance
-Color guard, superior performance
-Runner up in marching
-Runner up in music
-First place for general effect
-First place Color Guard
-First place in Class A
-Overall Grand Champion of the Links Contest
Last year the band earned overall runner up at Links, band director Spencer Hansen said, this year was the first time in several years the band had earned overall champion at the competition.
Alex Woodside, band director, said he thought the band performed, “really well,” and executed what they had worked on in practice. “They represented their school well,” he said.
The directors felt like the performance was a strong one, and several of the students concurred, saying it was their best performance of their show yet.
The bands show this year is called, “Hieroglyphs,” and is Egyptian themed and features intense driving music and electronic sound effects.
Given the amount of awards the band earned, it was evident the students did well, Woodside said. The biggest competition at Links for Lexington was Kearney High School. He said if Lexington earned first place, Kearney earned second, and vice versa.
Even after the success of the weekend, Lexington’s band directors are looking to focus on areas they could improve. Woodside said the scores for individual performance were lower.
He said while the whole ensemble sounded and looked good, there were certain individuals who were not in sync with the rest of the group at times.
This week, the directors are looking to ensure 100 percent of the students are executing at the next level to ensure both superior ensemble and individual performance, said Woodside.
“We want the students to focus on a performance mindset in practice,” Woodside said.
The next competition the band will be taking part in is the Lincoln Public Schools Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19. The band will be competing against a number of eastern schools, including several from Lincoln and Omaha.
Woodside said the band is not affected by how any other band performs but need to focus on their own performance and ensure everyone is at 100 percent.
The band will perform at the LPS invitational at 1 p.m. Woodside said there was a good showing of Lexington fans in the stands on Saturday
. “We appreciate so many Lexington fans in the audience, it means a lot to the students to have a home crowd present,” Woodside said.
The last competition of the season will the Nebraska State Band Association State Marching Contest on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Kearney High School. The band will be performing under the lights at 7:15 p.m.
