LEXINGTON — A Lexington man accused of two counts of sexual assault is seeking new legal counsel as a trial date has been set for the cases.
Elbin Perez-Manchame, 27, is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child and 15-year-old child on two separate occasions in 2018.
Perez-Manchame appeared before Judge James Doyle in Dawson County District Court on Wednesday with his lawyer, Derek Terwey for a pre-trial hearing. Perez-Manchame communicated through a Spanish interpreter.
Terwey initially indicated Perez-Manchame wished to waive the right to a jury trial, and have both cases tried as a bench trail separately. When Judge Doyle began to explain the conditions of a bench trial, Perez-Manchame asked for time to speak with his lawyer.
After a brief recess, Perez-Manchame indicated he intended to find new legal counsel, but didn’t name a replacement.
Judge Doyle moved ahead and scheduled a jury trial on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Perez-Manchame must return to court on Friday, Nov. 22 for another pre-trial hearing. The bond was continued with all previous stipulations.
The charges stem from two instances in 2018. On Oct. 28, 2018 Perez-Manchame had agreed to purchase alcohol and meet with a 14-year-old child in rural Dawson County. Perez-Manchame picked up the minor from their home and drove to a minimum maintenance road. The charges indicated sexual penetration without consent, according to court documents.
In a second case, on Oct. 31, 2018 a 15-year-old child told Lexington Police officers she had been sexually assaulted by Perez-Manchame, according to court documents.
During a Family Advocacy Network interview, the 15-year-old said four or five months ago they had received messages from Perez-Manchame. After initially ignoring the messages, they eventually responded and met with Perez-Manchame.
Perez-Manchame took the 15-year-old back to his residence where court documents allege sexual penetration without consent.
Perez-Manchame was booked into the Dawson County Jail on Nov. 5, 2018 for two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, Class 1B felonies. He is currently lodged in the jail, bond is still set at ten percent of $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.