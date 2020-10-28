 Skip to main content
Lex hunter’s breakfast to benefit veteran encouraged youth activities
Hunters Breakfast organizer Mark Wigstone, left, shows off the grand prize for the tail feather contest with Lexington Orschelns manager Kim Rhone. The Hunters Breakfast proceeds will benefit local veteran organizations.

 Courtesy photo

LEXINGTON — Area veteran organizations are hosting a Hunters Breakfast during opening day of the 2020 pheasant season, Oct. 31. A “walking breakfast” will be prepared by veteran John Jordening and be available from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Lexington Orschlens store.

The breakfast is a free will donation, with a $5 recommendation.

“The money raised will support the youth activities that the American Legion and VFW encourage,” said organizer and veteran Mark Wigstone. “This includes Boys and Girls State, Patriot Pen and other scholarships available to the area students.”

In conjunction with the breakfast, a Tail Feather Contest will be held. Hunters are encouraged to bring their birds and compare their tail feathers with others taken on the opening day.

Tail feathers have to remain attached to the bird to be included in the contest. Members of the Lex Vets will measure and display the feathers during the day. Entries will be eligible for a cooler donated by Orschlens and other prizes in both adult and youth age groups.

“We also want to remind veterans and the public that there are still veterans in the area. Just because we don’t have the Vets Club anymore, the organizations still exist,” explained Wigstone.

American Legion Post 111 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5136 meet the first Tuesday of every month at the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles. Meeting time is 7 p.m. and all veterans are welcome.

