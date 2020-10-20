Lex homecoming royalty

LEXINGTON — The 2020 Lexington High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the LHS football game against Alliance on Friday, Oct. 16.

Junior Casillas, son of Jose and Maria Casillas, was crowed Homecoming King. He is involved with L-Club, soccer, a member of the Lexington Unifut

Soccer Club and has helped out coaching at the YMCA.

Jackie Quinonez, daughter of Elder Quinonez and Teresa Razo, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is a member of the LHS track team, powerlifting, student council, L-Club and cheer. She is currently the vice-president for student council and is the captain for the cheer squad.

She was a third place medalist in Powerlifting at the Peru State and Creighton Prep RAW All-State competitions.