 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lex homecoming royalty
0 comments

Lex homecoming royalty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lex homecoming royalty

Left to right: 2020 Homecoming King Junior Casillas and Homecoming Queen Jackie Quinonez. They were crowned during Friday’s football game.

 C-H photo • Benjamin Arrowood

LEXINGTON — The 2020 Lexington High School Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during the LHS football game against Alliance on Friday, Oct. 16.

Junior Casillas, son of Jose and Maria Casillas, was crowed Homecoming King. He is involved with L-Club, soccer, a member of the Lexington Unifut

Soccer Club and has helped out coaching at the YMCA.

Jackie Quinonez, daughter of Elder Quinonez and Teresa Razo, was crowned Homecoming Queen. She is a member of the LHS track team, powerlifting, student council, L-Club and cheer. She is currently the vice-president for student council and is the captain for the cheer squad.

She was a third place medalist in Powerlifting at the Peru State and Creighton Prep RAW All-State competitions.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics