LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemen hosted a tennis match up against Kearney on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Kearney was the state runner-up last year in Class A.

In the varsity singles matches, Lexington’s Noah Scherr lost zero to eight against Kearney’s Asher Saulsbury.

Jante Alarcon lost one to eight against Aydan Nelson.

Minuteman freshman Jaxon Neff lost zero to eight to Ty Schall.

Senior Anthony Zamudio fell two to eight against Drew Welch.

Lexington freshman Jaydon Hernandez lost four to eight to Brayden Kohtz.

Braden Bender fell one to eight to Kyler Eklund.

For varsity doubles, Finley Neher and Bender lost one to eight over Kearney’ Welch and Neher.

Lexington’s Hernandez and Mathias Pepplitsch fell zero to eight to Kohtz and Kyler Nichols.

Scherr and Zamudio lost three to eight against Saulsbury and Nelson.

Lexington lost nine to zero.

The Minutemen competed in North Platte on Saturday, Sept. 9.