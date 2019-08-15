Lex Community Foundation moves into temporary location during renovations

LEXINGTON — Those looking for the Lexington Community Foundation will need to look one block west while their downtown offices are under renovation. The LCF can be found in the community room of Great Western Bank’s location at 511 N. Lincoln.
Great Western Bank Market President Earl Lindeman said they were pleased to help the LCF, citing all the work they do in the community.
“The community room is open to people for no charge,” Lindeman said, “There is no better use than to offer it to them (LCF).”
LCF Executive Director Jackie Berke expressed her thanks and gratitude to Great Western for allowing them use of the space while renovations are underway for the next several months.
Great Western Bank also donated to the LCF location renovation project, Lindeman said they were pleased to do so as well. The renovations are providing an improvement environment for the LCF who has made a commitment to stay in downtown Lexington rather than move to a new location.
“They are renovating their building to enable them to continue building a better Lexington,” Lindeman said.
