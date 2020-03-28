LEXINGTON — Eighteenth St. near Sandoz Elementary will receive new infrastructure improvements thanks to approval by the Lexington city council and bids will be solicited for the project.
The Lexington city council met via conference call on Tuesday, March 24 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the executive order by Governor Pete Ricketts, allowing such meetings.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch spoke to the council about the only new business, the 18th St. improvement project.
The project would extend 18th St. slightly past the intersection of 18th and Erie St. Included in the project would be paving, sanitary infrastructure and intersection improvements. The engineering plans show where a drive could connect to the Sandoz property, which will be installed by Lexington Public Schools.
The council approved the solicitation of bids for the project.
During the round table discussion Pepplitsch gave an update on the steps the City of Lexington staff have taken in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
