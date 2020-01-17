Lex City council approves bid from Downey Drilling for Well 19 project

LEXINGTON — Downey Drilling won’t have far to go to work on the Lexington Well 19 after the city council approved their bid for the project.
The new water well, number 19, would be located on East Industrial Park Road, south of Walnut St.
In a past city council meeting, City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the biggest demand for water comes from the south side of town, where there are several large industrial businesses. Bids were solicited for the project at the end of 2019.
Miller & Associates Consulting Engineers determined the probable cost of construction to be $305,590.00.
Two bids were received, Downey Drilling submitted one for $283,929.00 and Sargent Irrigation submitted $497,464.00.
The engineering firm said Downey Drillings bid was seven percent below the probable cost and recommended awarding the contract to Downey.
Pepplitsch said the completion of the well’s construction would be complete in the late part of May, or early June. The council awarded the contract to Downey Drilling.
Two Rivers Public Health Department health director Jeremy Eschilman presented an update on the agency’s activities.
The council scheduled a work session for Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m.
During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said coming up at the next meetings would be a new ordinance for the animal code, there have been several animal running at large calls recently in the town. Developments on the water main projects will also be coming.
