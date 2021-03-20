Levander’s Body Shop planning to construct a location in Lexington

The contract will have to be sent to the planning commission, who will review it at their April meeting. It will then be forwarded to the city council and if approved, returned to the CDA for the final touches.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The CDA approved the contract with Levander.

During the same meeting, the CDA recommended approval of the redevelopment plan with ServiceMaster, they are planning to build an 8,000 square foot facility and will be the northern neighbors of the Levander shop.

The ServiceMaster contract was already forwarded with approval by the planning commission and will be heard before the city council during a meeting in April.

The last item of business was a purchase agreement with Lexington Public Schools for seven lots in the Northwest 6th Addition, just behind Sandoz Elementary.

Pepplitsch said these lots have been in district’s ownership for the past several years but the time has come to acquire the lots for development.

The cost of the purchase is $35,000.00, or $5,000.00 per lot, which was established as fair market value.

The city is already in discussions with a developer to have homes built on the lots, Pepplitsch said. The hope is to have the homes sold quickly after construction.