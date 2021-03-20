Levander’s Body Shop planning to construct a location in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Levander’s Body Shop is planning on brining a location to southeast Lexington and the Lexington Community Development Agency approved the redevelopment contract.
Levander’s is an auto store that was founded in 1997 in Grand Island and now has locations in Hastings, York, Kearney, St. Paul, North Platte and Omaha, according to their website.
Brian Levander is listed as the developer in the contract.
The proposed location of the new building is east of Dollar Tree and south of the proposed ServiceMaster building.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the redevelopment contract is similar to the ServiceMaster contract which was recently approved by the CDA and the planning commission.
The plan is for Levander’s to build a 6,300 square foot building for automotive body work with public parking, screened storage and landscaping. There will be four full time positions created by the project.
Per the contract, Levander anticipates $500,000 for construction and installation costs related to the project and around $95,000 are eligible for tax increment financing. The projected annual tax shift related to this project is $8,929, according to the redevelopment plan.
Pepplitsch said the project would help to update the area, with Lot 4 being fully occupied.
The contract will have to be sent to the planning commission, who will review it at their April meeting. It will then be forwarded to the city council and if approved, returned to the CDA for the final touches.
The CDA approved the contract with Levander.
During the same meeting, the CDA recommended approval of the redevelopment plan with ServiceMaster, they are planning to build an 8,000 square foot facility and will be the northern neighbors of the Levander shop.
The ServiceMaster contract was already forwarded with approval by the planning commission and will be heard before the city council during a meeting in April.
The last item of business was a purchase agreement with Lexington Public Schools for seven lots in the Northwest 6th Addition, just behind Sandoz Elementary.
Pepplitsch said these lots have been in district’s ownership for the past several years but the time has come to acquire the lots for development.
The cost of the purchase is $35,000.00, or $5,000.00 per lot, which was established as fair market value.
The city is already in discussions with a developer to have homes built on the lots, Pepplitsch said. The hope is to have the homes sold quickly after construction.
The school board of the Lexington Public Schools district already approved the agreement during their meeting earlier this month. Superintendent John Hakonson said the city was in a better position to develop the lots than the district was.
During the roundtable discussion Pepplitsch said the CDA should be able to finalize the ServiceMaster contract by April 19. He also said another project requesting TIF financing should be on the way.
There are two speculative homes being built in the northwest area of Lexington and if the weather cooperates, the CDA members will have a chance to tour the structures in the future. Pepplitsch said there are already people interested in purchasing the homes.