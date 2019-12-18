Legion Post No. 290 holds Wreaths Across America ceremony at Elwood Cemetery

ELWOOD — “To be killed in war is not the worst that can happen. To be lost is not the worst that can happen… to be forgotten is the worst.” said Pierre Claeyssens, a Belgium born philanthropist with a profound respect for the American military.
American Legion Post #290 held ceremony for Wreaths Across America on Saturday at the Elwood Cemetery, according to Vicki VonLoh, Gosper County Veterans Service Officer.
Those who attended the event braved the cold of the day and the ceremony included the placement of wreaths at the graves of veterans in the cemetery, as well as a 21-gun salute to honor those who have served the country.
Wreaths Across America was started by Morill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine. In 1992 Worcester found himself with a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season. He made arrangements to lay the wreathes in the older sections of Arlington National Cemetery which had seen fewer visitors with each passing year.
This continued on quietly until 2005 when pictures of the wreaths, snow covered in front of the graves, circulated around the Internet. Soon thousands of requests came in from all over the country from people wanting to emulate what was being done at Arlington. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was officially established as a non-profit organization.
In 2008, over 300 locations participated in wreath laying ceremonies across every U.S. state as well as 24 overseas cemeteries. Over 100,000 wreaths were placed on veterans graves, done by 60,000 volunteers.
On Dec. 13, 2008, Congress unanimously voted the day as “Wreaths Across America Day.” The wreath laying is held annually on the second or third Sunday of December.
By 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at over a thousand locations. The organization’s goal of covering Arlington was also met in 2014 with the placement of 226,565 wreaths.
Wreaths Across America’s mission statement is, “Remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.”
