Leash law and escalating fines for animal at large now a part of Lexington city ordinance

LEXINGTON — If you are walking your dog or any other animals, make sure now they are on a leash, the Lexington city council approved a leash law, as well as escalating fines for residents cited for animal at large.
The first ordinance includes having animals on a leash anytime they are not on the owner’s property, if they are not secured this way the owners can be cited for animal at large.
The second ordinance includes an initial fine of $25 for animal at large, $50 for a second offense, $100 for a third offense and $150 for each offense thereafter.
The ordinances had been approved on first reading at the last city council meeting and were heard a second time. The council members said they had heard no opposition from the public about the ordinances.
The reading rules were suspended and the ordinances were approved to take effect.
After approving the ordinances the council moved on to new business. One item was the final pay request from TL Sund Constructors for the Workforce Training Space project at the Dawson County Opportunity Center.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said for all intents and purposes, the Workforce Training Space is complete, save for a few small items. Classes are currently being held in these rooms by Central Community College. Pepplitsch said everything is in order.
The council approved the final pay amount of $76,658.20.
Next was approval of the Certification Administrator for the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Service Award Program and The Responders Incentive Act.
Pepplitsch said this is an annual consideration and the LVFD has designated member Kerry Teetor as the certification administrator. The council just needed to approve the fire department’s designation, which they summarily did so.
Connected to this was approval of the certified member list of the LVFD who could qualify for the incentive act.
The list of LVFD members who qualify included, Rex Adams, Michael Boling, Gary Donnelson, Matthew Fitzgerald, Dale Holbein, Kent Jergensen, Trevor Miller, Eldon Peck, Roger Reutlinger, Stephan Tuma, David Zlatkovsky, David Berke, Kristin Byrne, Kevin Dunn, Douglas Glaze, Water Hughan, James Linch, Troy Moore, Harrison Racek, Jon Robles, Eldon Wheeler, Bo Berry, Alfred Copper, Darrel Dutro, Dahlas Holbein, Amanda Hunt, Robert Martin, Lance Olsen, Chad Reutlinger, Kerry Teetor and Brad Worthing.
The last council business was to set a work session, the one planned for this month was canceled due to lack of council members who would be able to attend. The council settled on March 7 at 8 a.m. for the next session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.