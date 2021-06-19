Learning loss from COVID-19 shutdown reflected in Lexington Public School’s academic data

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public School’s academic data from the 2020 school year shows some learning loss owning to the COVID-19 shutdown. However, in-person schooling this year has helped to negate some of the loss.
Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Director Julie Myers presented the data from preschool to senior student academic performance from the 2020-2021 school year during the school board meeting on Monday, June 14.
She noted the teachers this year took a different approach looking at the data by breaking into smaller groups and looking at the big picture that the data provided.
Myers said there was learning loss among the students after the schools were closed down for 46 days in 2020 due to the pandemic. This was expected and is being seen across the state as students returned to school this year, either in-person or remote.
Looking at some of the data, it was broken down by students likely to need core support, ‘green’; likely to need strategic support, ‘yellow’ and likely to need intensive support, ‘red.’ Myers said they want to see students in the ‘green’ area.
Looking at preschool aged students in reading, at the start of the year 18 percent were in the ‘green,’ 12 percent were in the ‘yellow’ and 70 percent were in the ‘red.’ By the end of the year there had been improvement, 26
percent in the ‘green,’ 17 percent in the ‘yellow’ and 57 percent in the ‘red.’
Myers said Lexington will be using different materials to teach reading, as the research around students learning how to read has changed. She called learning how to read, “a science,” and the schools will use new phonics materials to reflect this reality.
Third grade math was a noted area that saw improvement, with only 26 percent in the well above grade average level, by the end of the year this had grown to 47 percent.
At the high school level, there were some learning loss reflected in ACT scores, she noted science is an area that needs to be addressed. In some cases the standards of the Nebraska Department of Education and the publishers of the science textbooks did not always align.
One group notably impacted by the shutdown was the English Learner students, due to English not being spoken at home, these students would have had difficulty in trying to participate in online learning.
Myers said many of the students in the older grade levels are true newcomers to the United States and that it takes over seven years to become proficient in a new language.
There were positives in 2020, the graduation rate was nearly 94 percent, the highest it has ever been and well above the state average of 88 percent.
Superintendent John Hakonson said it was fortunate Lexington could conduct in-person schooling this year, he said “face to face learning counts.” He noted the learning loss would have likely been worse if they had to host online learning at any point this year.
Summer school is currently ongoing across the district and the school board received an update from the administrators.
PreK-4 Curriculum Coordinator Ann Foster said summer school for preschool through fourth grade students is running from June 7 to July 1 and they have 360 students in attendance on the first day.
She said the 102 staff members working are targeting student learning deficits from the shutdown and within the first week, 61 percent of the students saw growth.
Lexington Middle School principal Scott West said there are over 200 students attending summer school. There are two different tracks, a traditional one that provides two hours of instruction in math and reading and then enrichment opportunities, these included fishing at the local park and other fun activities.
The second track was enrichment opportunities only, with students able to pick and choose what they wanted to do.
West said there are 125 students in the traditional track and 75 in the enrichment only track. He noted around 80 percent are under remedial education to help assist core academic skills. He described summer school as a, “booster shot,” to the students who need the extra help.
Summer school also gives a chance for some incoming sixth graders to visit the middle school. West said this allows them to be more confident in the fall and they can help their friends navigate the building.
Luis Nieto, Assistant Principal at Lexington High School, said their summer school operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Fridays. He said 175 students showed up to the first session.
Nieto said credit recovery was the primary goal for most students attending summer school, he noted this is a way to keep students accountable.
In addition to helping students catch back up, they also offered enrichment opportunities and opened the doors to incoming freshman so they too can get better acquainted with the building.
Nieto said they also offered the required government class to those students who are taking college level courses during the regular school year and cannot fit the government class into their schedule.
There are 80 students who were able to make up credits during the first session, mostly in biology and physical education.
Hakonson noted, across the whole district, there are around 800 students in summer school and this will help address the learning gaps, along with the extra days added to the school calendar for the coming school year.
Early Learning Academy Director Tracy Naylor presented the testing report for preschoolers. She said 222 kids were tested but noted the results did not fully explain the student’s situation.
She said students were starting at their lowest level they have ever measured, likely due to the shutdown, as some of the students attend two years of preschool before going off to kindergarten.
However, despite the low starting point, they did see growth during this school year, Naylor said.
Most of the other business done by the school board was spending Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, ESSER, on needed items.
The board approved purchase of LHS Spanish curriculum materials per their curriculum cycle. The amount was $52,856.50 from Vista Higher Learning using regular school funds.
To help improve interment speed across the district, the board was presented with a wide area network upgrade from 1 GB to 10 GB.
Technology Director Kristi Jergensen said with the increasing prevalence of the internet, the time has come to improve internet speed across the district. The $19,2000.00 cost from Unite Private Networks, LLC, was considered a good price for the upgrade.
The board approved the purchase and will use ESSER funds.
In addition, the purchase on an internet security filter was also presented. Jergensen said the provider, Secure Content Technologies, provides better services than their current provider, as they screen emails and look for keywords and alert administrators accordingly.
The board approved the purchase in the amount of $10,800.00, using regular school funds.
The next item was the purchase of band instruments from Yanda’s Music for $18,281.00.
Hakonson said as Lexington High School is one of the largest bands in the entire state and growing each year, there is a need for more instruments. He said the school often provides instruments to students who cannot afford their own.
The new instruments include marching percussion, the current instruments will be passed down to the LMS band, where there is a shortage, Hakonson said. The board approved the purchase using ESSER funds.
Up next was the purchase of a three long block crate engine for the Skills Academy auto tech program. Hakonson said they had been using a practice engine from Central Community College, but it was recalled and this will replace it.
ESSER funds will be used and the board approved purchase from Blue Print Engines in the amount of $11,112.15.
The next item was the purchase of Educator Social-Emotional Reflection, EdSERT, site licenses, training and support. This will acquire 275 site licenses for teachers to conduct a self-assessment on various mental health competencies with a follow-up web-based professional development, Hakonson said.
Student Services Director Angie Kovarik submitted a written explanation to the board, saying this training will help increase teacher knowledge about social-emotional learning, build up their own skills and practices in the classroom and promote the skills to their students.
The board approved the purchase, using ESSER funds, from Aperture Education for $16,475.00.
Next was approval of a contract with ESU 7 for orientation and mobility services. Hakonson said there are three visually impaired students in the district who require special education services. ESU 7, in Columbus, is the closet provider.
The board approved the contract for the 2021-2022 school year in the amount of $7,696.00.
The last purchase considered was that of two charter buses from Prevost Car, US, Inc. in the amount of $1,070,000.00. Hakonson said students are always on the go to different events and there is a need for more buses. One example cited was back in 2010, it took three buses to transport the LHS marching band to competition, it now take five.
These new charter have an ionization system in their HVAC system, a feature appearing buses since the pandemic broke out.
When asked what will be done with the current charter buses, Hakonson said they will continue to use them.
Hakonson said the purchase using ESSR II funds has been per-authorized by the NDE, the board approved the purchase.
Moving on to other items outside of purchases, the board approved the operations agreement with the Lexington Recreational Management Company and the Lexington Community Facilities Agency for the 2021-2022 school year.
Hakonson said joint administrators from the Orthman Community YMCA and Lexington Public Schools met on June 2 to review the agreement. The monthly rate the YMCA pays to the district will increase by $25, due to the increased cost of snow removal.
The board also approved changes to 12 school policies, Hakonson said these changes were recommended by their law firm, KSB School Law, after the most recent Nebraska Legislature session ended.
Also approved were handbooks and handbooks supplements for 2021-2022.
During his report, Hakonson congratulated Sandoz Elementary and school librarian Jamie Gruntorad for being awarded a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation.
Gruntorad wrote the grant and Sandoz was one of the 400 out of the 2,000 schools that applied to receive the grant funds. She plans to use them to expand the library’s non-fiction section.
Hakonson also offered his congratulations to the many school teams and individual students who quailed and melded in state competitions this spring.