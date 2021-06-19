Learning loss from COVID-19 shutdown reflected in Lexington Public School’s academic data

percent in the ‘green,’ 17 percent in the ‘yellow’ and 57 percent in the ‘red.’

Myers said Lexington will be using different materials to teach reading, as the research around students learning how to read has changed. She called learning how to read, “a science,” and the schools will use new phonics materials to reflect this reality.

Third grade math was a noted area that saw improvement, with only 26 percent in the well above grade average level, by the end of the year this had grown to 47 percent.

At the high school level, there were some learning loss reflected in ACT scores, she noted science is an area that needs to be addressed. In some cases the standards of the Nebraska Department of Education and the publishers of the science textbooks did not always align.

One group notably impacted by the shutdown was the English Learner students, due to English not being spoken at home, these students would have had difficulty in trying to participate in online learning.

Myers said many of the students in the older grade levels are true newcomers to the United States and that it takes over seven years to become proficient in a new language.