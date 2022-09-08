LCF announces resignation of Executive Director Jackie Berke

LEXINGTON — After 24 years of leading the organization through a period of record growth and development, the Board of Directors of the Lexington Community Foundation has accepted the resignation of Executive Director Jackie Berke. Berke’s resignation is effective May 15, 2023, to provide an ample search and transition period.

During her time with the Foundation, Jackie, with the Board of Directors, charted the course of the growing Foundation to ensure its success and continued permanence within our community. Jackie led the way in developing events and programs such as the Key, Give Big Lexington, the Fall Luncheon, and the Planned Giving Society.

In the height of the pandemic, Jackie was instrumental in securing food relief for Lexington and area communities. Organizing volunteers and businesses that supplied food/meals to thousands of community members and helped secure grant funding for residents to assist them in getting back on their feet. The effort was, no doubt, daunting. But she handled the adversity with grace and poise.

“I am grateful that 24 years ago, the LCF Board had the foresight to hire such an incredible person to lead our organization. She has guided us through the highs and the lows and done an amazing job of staying focused on the LCF mission to inspire generosity to strengthen our community. It will be a sad day when she leaves us, but we are grateful for her work and dedication to Lexington and the area,” stated Barry McFarland, President of the Lexington Community Foundation.

The Lexington Community Foundation Board is extremely thankful for her efforts on behalf of both our organization as well as the community as a whole. And we wish her nothing but luck as she focuses on her family and new opportunities ahead.

The Lexington Community Foundation will begin conducting a search to fill the Executive Director position immediately.