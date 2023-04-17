LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Foundation announced the 2023-2024 winners of the Norall Scholarship.

The Norall Scholarship Trust was established in 1998 with a gift from Dr. Lee Norall and is administered by the Lexington Community Foundation. The Trust provides scholarships to students from Dawson County with priority given to those pursuing a career in health care.

Graduates from Dawson County high schools who receive the Norall Scholarship are enrolled in a variety of post-secondary and graduate programs. Many have a goal to return to the Lexington area once their education is completed. Over the last 25 years, the Norall Scholarship selection committee has awarded $381,375 to Dawson County graduates.

The Lexington Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Norall Scholarship Trust award winners for the 2023-2024 academic years.

Norall Scholarship Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 winners:

Ellie Rowe, Nursing, Walden University

Mari McKeone, Nurse Anesthetist, KU Medical Center

Trevor McKeone, Doctor or Osteopathic, A.T. Still University

Sarah Yochum, Speech Pathology, UNK

MaKenzie Johnson, Nursing, UNMC

Nayely Guido Vargas, Nursing, UNMC

Samuel Aden, Medicine, Chadron State College