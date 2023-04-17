LEXINGTON — The Lexington Community Foundation announced the 2023-2024 winners of the Norall Scholarship.
The Norall Scholarship Trust was established in 1998 with a gift from Dr. Lee Norall and is administered by the Lexington Community Foundation. The Trust provides scholarships to students from Dawson County with priority given to those pursuing a career in health care.
Graduates from Dawson County high schools who receive the Norall Scholarship are enrolled in a variety of post-secondary and graduate programs. Many have a goal to return to the Lexington area once their education is completed. Over the last 25 years, the Norall Scholarship selection committee has awarded $381,375 to Dawson County graduates.
The Lexington Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Norall Scholarship Trust award winners for the 2023-2024 academic years.
Norall Scholarship Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 winners:
- Ellie Rowe, Nursing, Walden University
- Mari McKeone, Nurse Anesthetist, KU Medical Center
- Trevor McKeone, Doctor or Osteopathic, A.T. Still University
- Sarah Yochum, Speech Pathology, UNK
- MaKenzie Johnson, Nursing, UNMC
- Nayely Guido Vargas, Nursing, UNMC
- Samuel Aden, Medicine, Chadron State College