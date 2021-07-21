Laurens and Alice McCain accept Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award from Aksarben Foundation

The exact location of the property was the Northwest Quarter of Section 32-13-24 and the Northwest Quarter of Section 33-13-24, partially in Custer County, known as Rock Island Table. Their new address would be Box 11, Etna, Nebraska, it later changed to Box 55, Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Church and gatherings were mostly done in the Community’s of New Hope, Etna and Rock Island Table’s.

On March 12, 1922, they became parents to a baby boy, Herbert Oscar, but due to complications, Kristina died in childbirth. Oscar was left to raise Edith, 12, Evelyn, 10, Karl, 8, Elsie, 4 and Herbert, two weeks old.

Oscar’s cousin Selma Erickson Bellstrom and husband John W. (William) would raise the boy known as Bob Bellstrom. The Bellstrom also had two daughters, Gladyce Youngberg and Lorene Wildes. After high school graduation in 1940, Bob joined the Navy and also changed his name back to Herbert Oscar Tederman, but still went by Bob.

Bob married B. June Mincer, they had three sons, Roger, Michael and Terry.