Laurens and Alice McCain accept Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award from Aksarben Foundation

LEXINGTON — Laurens and Alice McCain accept the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award from the Aksarben Foundation and Nebraska Farm Bureau in recognition of Oscar E. and Kristina M. Tederman family farm established in 1919.
Oscar Emanual Tiderman was born in Torsby, Barmland Sweden in June 22, 1880. He came to the United States with his sister, Ellen, on the vessel Saxonia. The ship landed at Boston, Mass., on Aug. 28, 1904. They resided in Pennsylvania before coming to Nebraska.
As the Tiderman’s came to America, some of the family change the spelling to Tederman.
Kristina Marine Johnson was born in Vanersborg, Dalsland, Sweden on Feb. 6, 1883. Along with some of her family, they landed in New York on May 3, 1903. The family left Sweden and crossed the sea to England and stayed in Liverpool for two days before embarking for the United States.
They met in Pennsylvania where they both worked, Oscar worked in a steel mill and Krstina was a house cleaner. They married on February 1909.
Their first home was on the Carlson place they rented east of Gothenburg in Dawson County. Their children, Edith, Evelyn, Karl and Elsie were born there.
On Dec. 24, 1918, the couple purchased two quarters from Olga Johnson widow of Peter J. Johnson on the steps of The Gothenburg State Bank as the highest bidder.
The exact location of the property was the Northwest Quarter of Section 32-13-24 and the Northwest Quarter of Section 33-13-24, partially in Custer County, known as Rock Island Table. Their new address would be Box 11, Etna, Nebraska, it later changed to Box 55, Gothenburg, Nebraska.
Church and gatherings were mostly done in the Community’s of New Hope, Etna and Rock Island Table’s.
On March 12, 1922, they became parents to a baby boy, Herbert Oscar, but due to complications, Kristina died in childbirth. Oscar was left to raise Edith, 12, Evelyn, 10, Karl, 8, Elsie, 4 and Herbert, two weeks old.
Oscar’s cousin Selma Erickson Bellstrom and husband John W. (William) would raise the boy known as Bob Bellstrom. The Bellstrom also had two daughters, Gladyce Youngberg and Lorene Wildes. After high school graduation in 1940, Bob joined the Navy and also changed his name back to Herbert Oscar Tederman, but still went by Bob.
Bob married B. June Mincer, they had three sons, Roger, Michael and Terry.
Gladyce recalled Oscar and the children would come down mostly on Sundays and her mother would do the washing and ironing for Oscar’s family. The girl’s dresses seemed to be important since they didn’t have more than one on their back and with luck, one in their hand. William was elected to be the barber.
Selma and another cousin, Oscar Tederman, and his wife Christine would come up to the farm and cook for the threshing crew until they thought the girls were old enough to be on their own.
On the farm they raised stock cattle, horses, hogs, chickens and always milked cows. They farmed dry land for feed and hay and they always gardened. The whole family was always hard working.
Oscar always enjoyed going to Etna Table to watch his girls play softball and Karl play baseball. The highlights would be having family, Johnson’s and Tederman’s, from Kansas City, Kan., and Pennsylvania to visit. Everyone enjoyed riding horses, etc., family was always important to Oscar.
Elsie married Ora L. Dorman and raised their girls, Irene, Alice and Glenna as neighbors to grandpa Oscar Tederman.
