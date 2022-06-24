Latin American and African art donated to Lexington by Natalie Hahn, honors KRVN

LEXINGTON — Several pieces of Latin American and African art donated to the Lexington Public Library, Lexington High School and Sandoz Elementary by Natalie Hahn were publicly acknowledged at the library on Tuesday, June 21.

Hahn, the donor of the 19 works of art, chose to recognize KRVN and the contributions of the Max and Eric Brown families.

Hahn, Eric Brown and Ruth Brown have all known each other since they studied journalism together at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. “We had a lot of fun there,” Eric Brown said.

A native of Polk, Hahn received additional degrees from Ohio State University and Harvard University. She received the Sower Award in 2020 from Humanities Nebraska, the Distinguished Nebraskan Award in 2018 from the Nebraska Society of Washington, D.C., and a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from UNL in 2000.

Hahn chose to honor KRVN and the Browns because of their long friendship and to recognize her mother, Grayce Hahn Burney, who contributed radio features to KRVN for Eric’s dad, Max Brown, who founded the station in 1951 and was its first manager, succeeded in 1979 by Eric.

The donated Latin American and African art was collected by Hahn during her 38 years with United Nations Programs. It includes wood carvings, masks, woven tapestries, hand embroideries, batiks, painted leather and more.

When the Brown’s learned of Hahn’s desire to have it permanently on display, they suggested Lexington as an appropriate location. LHS principal Audrey Downey and then-library director Kathy Thomsen were contacted and they confirmed their thoughts.

Nine pieces were presented to the library, six to LHS and four to Sandoz. The art was gifted just before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic but was formally acknowledged on Tuesday.

Hahn spoke about her time with the United Nations and her decision to donate the art to Lexington.

“This is an exceptional town,” Hahn said of Lexington. Hahn said Ruth Brown had told her there were three special things about Lexington, that the town embraces diversity, thinks big and the community gets things done.

Hahn said Lexington and KRVN are both special to her noting KRVN as “the largest rural radio station in America.” She said the station is also important to her because her mother, Grace Hahn Burney was a journalist and had a weekly radio program with KRVN.

She said KRVN and the Brown families have not only made a difference for Lexington, but nationwide.

Hahn also spoke of being impressed by the Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) and how they were able to raise $350,000 during their Key event in April and have raised $5 million over the past few years.

“I have visited a lot of community foundations over the years in Nebraska,” Hahn said, “Lexington’s is the best, bar none.”

Speaking to Lexington’s diversity, Hahn said, “What could be nicer than give global art, to a global city.” She said there are 30 different languages spoken and there are over 40 nationalities represented in the community. “I feel I am in the United Nations,” Hahn quipped.

Hahn said this is where the donated art belongs, with children who appreciate it, who will learn from it and help them appreciate their own countries.

Hahn also spoke about her 38 years working with the United Nations, having lived in New York and Rome and spending 14 years in Africa.

When people ask Hahn how she ever came to work with the United Nations and travel the world, she responds, “4-H.”

The 4-H International Farm Youth Exchange allowed her to travel to New Zealand and her local Rotary Club helped her travel to India. After those experiences, Hahn said, “I knew I had to be global.”

Hahn would eventually join the United Nations and was working in one of their 24 different programs, the Food and Agriculture Organization while living in Rome. She said they worked particularly with home economics education and with colleges of agriculture in the African nations of Lesotho, Botswana and Kenya.

Later, a friend encouraged Hahn to move from Rome to Nigeria, Hahn was skeptical at first but her friend simply encouraged her to come and see the nation.

In Nigeria, Hahn traveled to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture; she said it was a beautiful 1,000 acre center, but only had all male doctoral students, but they never worked with women.

Hahn said in Africa, women are the farmers and to help empower them, she started African Farmer and her Husband program and worked with 13 food crops and having a breakthrough with soybeans.

She said the soy milk derived from the plant was used to feed children and it helped to save lives. The women would also take the soybeans and mix them with a local nut, dawadawa, which created a high protein mixture to sell. Hahn said 300 women a day were trained with the growing and use of soybeans.

After three years of her work in Nigeria, Hahn was told that a delegation representing the king of the Yorubas had arrived to speak with her. At first, Hahn was nervous thinking, “What have I done?”

However, Hahn learned that the women of the Yoruba tribe thought she should be made a chief. She thought this was strange, her being a white woman given this honor and the Yoruba delegation said she would indeed be the first.

Before she would be named a chief and given a title, her work had to be watched for a period of one year.

After the year of observation, Hahn was given her title during a large ceremony involving thousands of people, with 30 international visitors and her family from Nebraska.

The Yoruba peoples honored Hahn with a chieftaincy and bestowed the title “Balogun Iyalaje,” meaning

“the person who empowers.” Hahn quipped that she thought that title given to her was better than her Harvard degree.

After her time in Nigeria, Hahn was working with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Malawi, at the time the, 13th poorest country in the world.

Malawi had been ruled by Hastings Kamuzu Banda for 33 years, who presided over one of the most repressive regimes in Africa, an era that saw political opponents regularly tortured and murdered. He also cultivated a cult of personality, every business building was required to have an official picture of him hanging on the wall, and no poster, clock or picture could be higher than his portrait.

Hahn said the education system in the country was still based on the former British system that featured school uniforms and paying school fees. She said that if a family had seven children, they couldn’t pay the fee and none of the children would get a chance to go to school.

Representing UNICEF, Hahn met with the three Malawi presidential candidates and encouraged them to abolish the former system and if they did so, UNICEF would provide a pencil and notebook for each child on their first day of school.

The result was school enrollment jumped from one million to three million, largely because mothers could attend school with their children. Hahn said she then had to find enough funds, quickly, to acquire enough materials for all of these children.

Hahn said the International Rotary Club, Peace Corps and thousands of other volunteers helped to distribute the materials. The children did something astounding to the volunteers when they received their pencils; they broke them in half to give to a younger brother or sister at home.

One of the photos, of a young Malawi child with their pencil and notebook and several like it are currently in the office of LHS principal Audrey Downey. She said when the African students come in and sees the art; it reminds them of their home.

Downey said the students will often tell a story about their home country when they see the pictures or the art.

Also during her time in Malawi, Hahn was instrumental in developing a national orphan’s policy in Malawi, a nation hard-hit by HIV-AIDS.

After contracting malaria seven times and traveling back and forth to Africa regularly, Hahn decided it was time to come back home. Her mother even joked with her, “Honey, I love what you are doing in Africa, but what are you doing for Nebraska?”

To that end, Hahn founded the Malaika Foundation that has organized educational workshops for 3,500 teachers and provided 68 fellowships to teachers and students to study abroad.

Hahn said “malaika,” means “my angel” in the Swahili language, spoken in Kenya and Tanzania.

Now residing in Lincoln, Hahn said she has experienced much during her 38 years of global travel but said, “Nebraska is the best.”

Hahn said what she would ask of Lexington is to keep doing what the community is already doing; she said the community is progressive. She noted the importance to understand the country and cultures that Lexington’s new immigrants are coming from.

She offered her congratulations to the Lexington Public School administrators and teachers as she said they have a, “marvelous challenge,” but are being helpful of welcoming new students to Nebraska and Lexington.

Downey said on behalf of Lexington Public Schools, they thank Hahn, “so much,” for her donation that she had made to the district.

“Lexington is diverse, but that’s what makes us so unique,” Downey said, “People say it is a challenge, but is a wonderful challenge to have. This is a unique and powerful community to be a part of.”

Sandoz Principal Barry McFarland also offered his thanks and said when the students see the African or Latin American art they will exclaim, “Who made it, did they use colors or markers?”

McFarland said when he was growing up; one had to travel to a sizable city to see the type of art that is now on display in Lexington. To have that art here, “is a gift beyond measure,” he said.

McFarland also spoke in his capacity as the president of the LCF board; he said Hahn is now a part of the reason why Lexington’s community is richer in culture.

He noted that in his time as board president, he has seen that if the Lexington community gets something in their minds, “get out of the way, because it is going to happen, they will make it happen someway.”

McFarland said that when people like Hahn come in and help celebrate the diversity, it makes the community that much better. “We are very grateful, thank you so much.”